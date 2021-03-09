Suffolk’s panniversary; one year since COVID-19 struck
Online classes. Moving out. Leaving friends and the city that became a home.
These thoughts were on every Suffolk University student’s mind a year ago today when they received an email that many didn’t expect. A virus that seemed like nothing more than a far-away problem a few days before quickly had morphed into a global pandemic, and students had to leave their dorms and learn remotely for the rest of the semester because of it.
Now, after more than 527,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 and 29.2 million have been infected by it, vaccines are being administered, businesses are opening back up and, for many, brighter days finally seem ahead.
Here is a look back at everything that’s changed at Suffolk University since March 10, 2020:
March 6, 2020
International spring break trips canceled, Suffolk warns students abroad amid coronavirus concerns
March 10, 2020
Suffolk University to hold classes online, send home students for rest of semester due to coronavirus outbreak; The decision comes after Mass. Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state
March 12, 2020
Everything you need to know about classes, moving out of Suffolk’s residence halls and staying on campus
Suffolk University Madrid campus closed, Trump enacts European travel ban
Opinion: It’s time to tackle the coronavirus (and no, it’s not like the flu)
March 15, 2020
March 18, 2020
Suffolk services to move online as non-essential personnel begin working remotely
March 19. 2020
Opinion: Think of those who have been forgotten during this pandemic
March 19, 2020
March 20, 2020
Suffolk theatre department finds solutions to remote learning challenges
March 21, 2020
March 22. 2020
What switching to online learning means for the Suffolk Art & Design department
March 23, 2020
Five Suffolk University students test positive for COVID-19; The university may also make spring semester courses pass/fail
March 24, 2020
March 29, 2020
April 2, 2020
Six students, two employees at Suffolk test positive for COVID-19
April 6, 2020
April 9, 2020
Suffolk student will direct virtual performance of ‘The Lover’
April 17, 2020
Medical workers to stay in Smith Hall during COVID-19 crisis
April 29, 2020
May 7, 2020
May 18, 2020
May 20, 2020
Opinion: I wish I lived in Massachusetts during this pandemic
May 21, 2020
May 22, 2020
May 26, 2020
What students should know about finding off-campus housing during a pandemic
May 27, 2020
May 28, 2020
June 3, 2020
June 16, 2020
Suffolk announces big changes to how classes, housing will look in the fall
June 23, 2020
Opinion: Through the eyes of the daughter of two frontline healthcare workers
June 20, 2020
July 3, 2020
July 4, 2020
July 7, 2020
July 20, 2020
July 21, 2020
What ICE’s controversial rule would have meant for Suffolk’s international students
Sept. 22, 2020
Opinion: Living on campus during COVID-19 is the right choice
New COVID-19 restrictions in France affect Suffolk student, others as cases rise
The show must go on(line): Boston musicians share how COVID-19 impacted them
Sept. 23, 2020
Sept. 29, 2020
How students can make the most of their college experience in the midst of a new normal
Oct. 3, 2020
Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, Patriots Chiefs game postponed
Oct. 6, 2020
Opinion: Tennessee Titans COVID outbreak should not panic the NFL
Opinion: Even amidst a pandemic, racial justice protests should not stop
Opinion: Social isolation is damaging students’ mental health
Rapid testing announced for lower and middle income countries
Oct. 20, 2020
Opinion: Suffolk’s COVID-19 testing sites are inconvenient – to say the least
Oct. 27, 2020
To mute or not to mute: “To Gather Apart” perfectly captures the new virtual world
Oct. 29, 2020
Suffolk will not raise tuition during 2021-2022 academic year, Kelly announces
Nov. 3, 2020
Opinion: Studying abroad during a pandemic is a great opportunity for students
Suffolk Madrid community reacts to new curfew in Spain after COVID-19 spike
Nov. 4, 2020
Suffolk announces no in-person classes after Thanksgiving break, Kelly cites concerns of holiday gatherings
Nov. 10, 2020
Nov. 13, 2020
Spring break canceled, winter break extended at Suffolk due to COVID-19
Nov. 17, 2020
Suffolk faculty, health officials weigh in on COVID-19 vaccines deemed about 95% effective in trials
Nov. 24, 2020
Opinion: It is important students see their families this Thanksgiving
Dec. 2, 2020
Suffolk students worry as New England sees some of the fastest-growing COVID-19 numbers
Dec. 8, 2020
Professors and students find an online workload to be a burden
Opinion: Testing needs to be open for all Suffolk University students
Dec. 9, 2020
Recent Suffolk grads voice concern over lack of help from Career Services during pandemic
Dec. 14, 2020
Jan. 13, 2020
Feb. 9, 2020
Suffolk launches Telehealth app to offer support for remote students outside Mass.
Feb. 16, 2020
Suffolk community talks trials and tribulations of COVID-19 vaccine; Two vaccinated alum, one who took part in trial, and biology professor discuss getting vaccinations and their rollout
Feb. 22, 2020
Feb. 23, 2020
Opinion: The silver lining in the pandemic– mental illness awareness
Suffolk staff discuss initiatives for study abroad, international students
Feb. 25, 2020
Suffolk sets tentative date for Class of 2021 commencement ceremonies
March 2, 2020
State begins next phase of reopening, allowing fans in stadiums
The troubles of tourism in the COVID-19 era Caribbean; From economic fallout to a divide on tourists, Caribbean locals share their struggles during the pandemic
March 9, 2020
Opinion: The struggles of socializing as a college student during a pandemic
Follow Hunter on Twitter @HunterBerube
Email him at [email protected]
If you want a picture to show with your comment, go get a gravatar.