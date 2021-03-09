Suffolk’s panniversary; one year since COVID-19 struck

Online classes. Moving out. Leaving friends and the city that became a home.

These thoughts were on every Suffolk University student’s mind a year ago today when they received an email that many didn’t expect. A virus that seemed like nothing more than a far-away problem a few days before quickly had morphed into a global pandemic, and students had to leave their dorms and learn remotely for the rest of the semester because of it.

Now, after more than 527,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 and 29.2 million have been infected by it, vaccines are being administered, businesses are opening back up and, for many, brighter days finally seem ahead.

Here is a look back at everything that’s changed at Suffolk University since March 10, 2020:

Suffolk University to hold classes online, send home students for rest of semester due to coronavirus outbreak; The decision comes after Mass. Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state

Five Suffolk University students test positive for COVID-19; The university may also make spring semester courses pass/fail

Suffolk community talks trials and tribulations of COVID-19 vaccine; Two vaccinated alum, one who took part in trial, and biology professor discuss getting vaccinations and their rollout

The troubles of tourism in the COVID-19 era Caribbean; From economic fallout to a divide on tourists, Caribbean locals share their struggles during the pandemic

