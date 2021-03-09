Suffolk’s panniversary; one year since COVID-19 struck

Journal Staff |March 9, 2021

Suffolk%27s+panniversary%3B+one+year+since+COVID-19+struck

Hunter Berube

Online classes. Moving out. Leaving friends and the city that became a home.

These thoughts were on every Suffolk University student’s mind a year ago today when they received an email that many didn’t expect. A virus that seemed like nothing more than a far-away problem a few days before quickly had morphed into a global pandemic, and students had to leave their dorms and learn remotely for the rest of the semester because of it.

Now, after more than 527,000 people in the United States have died from COVID-19 and 29.2 million have been infected by it, vaccines are being administered, businesses are opening back up and, for many, brighter days finally seem ahead.

Here is a look back at everything that’s changed at Suffolk University since March 10, 2020:

 

March 6, 2020

International spring break trips canceled, Suffolk warns students abroad amid coronavirus concerns

March 10, 2020

Suffolk University to hold classes online, send home students for rest of semester due to coronavirus outbreak; The decision comes after Mass. Governor Charlie Baker declared a state of emergency Tuesday over the rising number of coronavirus cases in the state

March 12, 2020

Everything you need to know about classes, moving out of Suffolk’s residence halls and staying on campus

 

Suffolk University Madrid campus closed, Trump enacts European travel ban

 

Opinion: It’s time to tackle the coronavirus (and no, it’s not like the flu)

March 15, 2020

Students move out of Suffolk, Baker attempts to quell COVID-19 pandemic

Students+empty+out+an+apartment+in+10+West+Sunday+as+the+coronavirus+pandemic+continues+to+grow
Students empty out an apartment in 10 West Sunday as the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow

Suffolk commencement pushed until at least August

March 22. 2020

What switching to online learning means for the Suffolk Art & Design department

March 23, 2020

Five Suffolk University students test positive for COVID-19; The university may also make spring semester courses pass/fail

March 24, 2020

2020 Summer Olympics postponed 

March 29, 2020

Miller Hall to house homeless during COVID-19 pandemic

April 2, 2020

Six students, two employees at Suffolk test positive for COVID-19

April 6, 2020

Summer sessions beginning on May 18 will be held online

April 9, 2020

Suffolk student will direct virtual performance of ‘The Lover’

April 17, 2020

Medical workers to stay in Smith Hall during COVID-19 crisis

April 29, 2020

Archives+calls+on+students+to+submit+COVID-19+content
Original art by J.M. Flagg

Archives calls on students to submit COVID-19 content

May 7, 2020

Suffolk prepares for unusual fall semester

May 18, 2020

Suffolk commencement to be held in person next May

May 20, 2020

I+wish+I+lived+in+Massachusetts+during+this+pandemic
Courtesy of DonkeyHotey on Flickr

Opinion: I wish I lived in Massachusetts during this pandemic

May 21, 2020

May 22, 2020

May 26, 2020

A row of apartments line an East Boston street
A row of apartments line an East Boston street

What students should know about finding off-campus housing during a pandemic

 

May 27, 2020

May 28, 2020

Editorial%3A+100%2C000+too+many
Comic by Hunter Berube

Editorial: 100,000 too many

 

June 3, 2020

Suffolk photojournalism students document the pandemic

June 16, 2020

Suffolk announces big changes to how classes, housing will look in the fall

June 23, 2020

Through+the+eyes+of+the+daughter+of+two+frontline+healthcare+workers
Comic by Hunter Berube

Opinion: Through the eyes of the daughter of two frontline healthcare workers

June 20, 2020

July 3, 2020

Suffolk CARES Pantry helps students during pandemic

July 4, 2020

Suffolk students grapple with plans for fall semester

July 7, 2020

July 20, 2020

Fall sports canceled at Suffolk University due to COVID-19

July 21, 2020

What ICE’s controversial rule would have meant for Suffolk’s international students

Sept. 22, 2020

Dorm+room+door+at+Suffolk+University
Dorm room door at Suffolk University

Suffolk freshmen adjust to COVID-19 restrictions

 

Opinion: Living on campus during COVID-19 is the right choice

 

New COVID-19 restrictions in France affect Suffolk student, others as cases rise

 

The show must go on(line): Boston musicians share how COVID-19 impacted them

 

Helpful hints to succeed in online school

Sept. 23, 2020

Some colleges see controversy for COVID-19 response

 

Editorial: returning to school looks different this year

Sept. 29, 2020

How students can make the most of their college experience in the midst of a new normal

 

The SoWa market adjusts to COVID-19 guidelines

Oct. 3, 2020

Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, Patriots Chiefs game postponed

Oct. 6, 2020

A+person+sleeps+on+a+bench+in+Copley+Square%0A
A person sleeps on a bench in Copley Square

Pandemic causes increased homeless visibility in Boston

 

Suffolk COVID-19 case count, campus testing site closes

 

Opinion: Tennessee Titans COVID outbreak should not panic the NFL Opinion%3A+Tennessee+Titans+COVID+outbreak+should+not+panic+the+NFL

 

Opinion: Even amidst a pandemic, racial justice protests should not stop

 

Opinion: Social isolation is damaging students’ mental health

 

Rapid testing announced for lower and middle income countries

Oct. 20, 2020

Opinion: Online learning has proven lackluster

 

Opinion: Suffolk’s COVID-19 testing sites are inconvenient – to say the least

Oct. 27, 2020

COVID-19 surpasses 40 million global cases

 

To mute or not to mute: “To Gather Apart” perfectly captures the new virtual world

Oct. 29, 2020

Suffolk will not raise tuition during 2021-2022 academic year, Kelly announces

Nov. 3, 2020

Opinion: Suffolk should reconsider its plans for the spring

 

Opinion: Studying abroad during a pandemic is a great opportunity for students

 

COVID-19 cases continue to breakout in Spain
COVID-19 cases continue to breakout in Spain

Suffolk Madrid community reacts to new curfew in Spain after COVID-19 spike

Nov. 4, 2020

Suffolk announces no in-person classes after Thanksgiving break, Kelly cites concerns of holiday gatherings

Nov. 10, 2020

New club promotes mental health amidst pandemic

Noah+Trofimow+with+club+donations
Noah Trofimow with club donations

 

England enters second lockdown

Nov. 13, 2020

Social+distancing+instructions+adorn+the+front+doors+of+Suffolk+University%27s+Sargent+Hall+during+the+COVID-19+pandemic
Social distancing instructions adorn the front doors of Suffolk University’s Sargent Hall during the COVID-19 pandemic

Spring break canceled, winter break extended at Suffolk due to COVID-19

Nov. 17, 2020

Study abroad continues for students this spring

 

Suffolk faculty, health officials weigh in on COVID-19 vaccines deemed about 95% effective in trials

Nov. 24, 2020

Opinion: It is important students see their families this Thanksgiving

 

A+scene+in+the+nostalgic+and+colorful+%22Kathy+Kares%2C%22+written+and+directed+by+Suffolk+student%2C+Kendyl+Trott+as+part+of+%22Sputnik.%22
A scene in the nostalgic and colorful “Kathy Kares,” written and directed by Suffolk student, Kendyl Trott as part of “Sputnik.” Courtesy of Suffolk University Theatre Department.

Suffolk Theatre launches “Sputnik”

Dec. 2, 2020

Suffolk students worry as New England sees some of the fastest-growing COVID-19 numbers

Dec. 8, 2020

Professors and students find an online workload to be a burden

 

Opinion: Testing needs to be open for all Suffolk University students

 

Opinion: Suffolk needs to lock it down in wake of COVID-19

 

Climate Watch: How has COVID-19 affected climate change?

 

Suffolk science professors share their thoughts on COVID-19

Dec. 9, 2020

Recent Suffolk grads voice concern over lack of help from Career Services during pandemic

Dec. 14, 2020

Pass/Fail option instated for spring semester at Suffolk 

Jan. 13, 2020

Art+by+Hunter+Berube
Comic by Hunter Berube

COVID-19 threat includes racism for young Asian Americans

Feb. 9, 2020

Suffolk launches Telehealth app to offer support for remote students outside Mass.

 

Opinion%3A+The+ups+and+downs+of+the+Suffolk+suite+life
The DoubleTree Hotel, one of the hotels Suffolk rented rooms in.

Opinion: The ups and downs of the Suffolk suite life

 

COVID-19 vaccination rates differ around the world

Feb. 16, 2020

Suffolk community talks trials and tribulations of COVID-19 vaccine; Two vaccinated alum, one who took part in trial, and biology professor discuss getting vaccinations and their rolloutSuffolk+community+talks+trials+and+tribulations+of+COVID-19+vaccine

 

New COVID-19 variants reported around the world

Feb. 22, 2020

Opinion: I do not feel safe in Suffolk’s cafeterias

Feb. 23, 2020

Opinion: The silver lining in the pandemic– mental illness awareness

 

Suffolk staff discuss initiatives for study abroad, international students 

Feb. 25, 2020

Suffolk sets tentative date for Class of 2021 commencement ceremonies

March 2, 2020

Empty+seats+at+Fenway+Park
Empty seats at Fenway Park

State begins next phase of reopening, allowing fans in stadiums

 

Opinion: My COVID-19 story

 

Opinion: Students should wait to get the COVID vaccine

 

Oxford-AstraZenca vaccine gets WHO approval

 

The troubles of tourism in the COVID-19 era Caribbean; From economic fallout to a divide on tourists, Caribbean locals share their struggles during the pandemic 

March 9, 2020

Johnson & Johnson vaccine is third approved by FDA.

 

Mass. restaurants no longer have capacity limits

 

Opinion: The struggles of socializing as a college student during a pandemic

 

Opinion: Everyone should double mask