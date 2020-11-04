Suffolk announces no in-person classes after Thanksgiving break, Kelly cites concerns of holiday gatherings

Suffolk University announced Wednesday that there will be no in-person classes held after Thanksgiving break, in light of rising cases and upcoming holiday gatherings.

In an email sent to the Suffolk community, President Marisa Kelly cited concerns about the upcoming holiday break and the potential for a spike in cases when students return to campus.

“Social gatherings in private homes have been identified by national and local health officials as one of the major sources of spread, so concerns about a spike in cases after the Thanksgiving break are well-founded,” said Kelly in the email.

Residential students will be allowed to stay on campus for the remainder of the semester, which includes Thanksgiving break. Students can also choose to leave their dorm when they go home over break and remain at home.

Students that travel off campus with the intent to return after break must quarantine for 14 days or until they receive two negative COVID-19 tests taken three days apart. These are the same requirements residential students had to follow at the beginning of the semester.

All campus offices will remain open and available for students to utilize.

Kelly applauded the Suffolk community and cooperation with safety measures put in place.

“Your combined efforts have resulted in a low number of COVID-19 cases in our Suffolk community to date, and a productive semester, where students are successfully engaging in their educational experience and pursuing their academic goals,” Kelly said.

Suffolk hopes that with the last two weeks of learning shifting to online only, the spring semester can still continue as planned. Currently, Suffolk will have in-person classes in the spring of 2021.

Massachusetts has seen a recent rise in COVID-19 cases as well as new restrictions in place from Gov. Baker on Monday.

Questions can be directed to the Office of Student Affairs at [email protected]