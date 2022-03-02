Suffolk offers booster shot ahead of vaccine deadline

The Suffolk University Counseling, Health and Wellness Department offered a walk-in booster vaccine clinic for Suffolk University students on Feb. 25, Feb. 28 and March 1.

The clinic aimed to be an opportunity for Suffolk students to fulfill their COVID-19 booster vaccine requirement, as the deadline to receive a booster and upload documentation in the student health portal was March 1.

“We wanted to make sure that students had accessibility to the booster close to the deadline,” said Assistant Vice President of Facilities Ashley Lindsey, a member of Suffolk’s COVID-19 task force. “We were able to get enough of the shots on site so we could do this here instead of making [students] go off site.”

Students receiving their vaccines at CHW’s clinic received the added convenience of having their vaccine documentation automatically uploaded to the student health portal, according to an email sent by CHW on Feb. 24. Multiple students said that the process inside of the clinic was fairly simple.

“It was super easy,” TJ Maselek, a Suffolk student, said. “I just signed in that I was here, waited, they made me a profile, and then got [the booster].”

Other students agreed, believing the convenience was key in their decision to go to the clinic.

“Honestly this process was so easy, if it was offered on campus like this and the booster wasnt mandatory, I probably would still get it,” said Rebecca Izzo.

Many students took advantage of this opportunity, as the wait time to receive a booster at the clinic was approximately two hours at 3 p.m. on Feb. 28. The clinic stopped accepting students at approximately 3:45 p.m. in order to administer vaccines to those in the queue.

“My wait was pretty long, I got here at like 1 p.m. and I didn’t get my booster until like 3 p.m.,” Maselek said. “It did [impact my day] a little bit. I was supposed to go to work at 3 p.m. so now I’m going to be late.”

Some students were able to get their boosters at nearby pharmacies, but others could not take advantage of the opportunity because they are international students.

“I got mine today through CVS because I was able to. But she can’t because she’s an international student,” Kait Connery said, referring to a friend.

The wait time at the March 1 clinic was much shorter. It was approximately 45 minutes, according to Lindsey.

Some students, like Ivana Charles, feel the university is being unfair to students.

“It frustrates me because I’m being forced to put these things [vaccines] that they are testing on people in my body in order for me to continue my education and even be let on campus,” said Charles. “I understand that everyone needs to be safe and healthy but why are we being forced to put foreign things in our bodies just to be able to get on campus.”

Due to the demand seen at the Feb. 28 and March 1 clinics, CHW may possibly hold additional booster clinics to give students more opportunities to meet the booster requirement, according to Provost Julie Sandell. She could not comment on whether the deadline to submit booster vaccine documentation would be extended.

“We should have some additional shots available so we probably will be at least offering them in CHW and then probably looking to do additional clinics, and maybe some for staff and faculty as well,” Lindsey said.