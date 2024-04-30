Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

‘I’m a lot less comfortable leaving situations up to [SUPD] completely’: RAs discuss frustrations with Board’s decision

Sarah Roberts, News EditorApril 30, 2024
Residence+life+senator-at-large+Sara+Tibbetts+voices+concerns+for+her+residents+at+SGAs+meeting+about+the+Boards+decision+to+arm+SUPD.
Jamie Taris
Residence life senator-at-large Sara Tibbetts voices concerns for her residents at SGA’s meeting about the Board’s decision to arm SUPD.

Suffolk University Resident Assistants hold many responsibilities in Suffolk’s dorm halls: Above all, maintaining student safety. Some RAs are questioning whether the Board of Trustees had that in mind when deciding to arm the Suffolk Police Department. 

“To be pretty honest, I was gobsmacked,” said Christian Mack, a junior and an RA in Miller Hall.

Suffolk President Marisa Kelly sent an email April 24 to faculty and staff announcing that the Board had approved a resolution in favor of arming on April 19. 

“We do not want armed officers on our residential floors except in certain very specific and dangerous situations,” Kelly said in the email.

As the university begins to reimagine campus safety in the dorms, Mack is struggling to see why a firearm would be needed in a residence hall in any circumstance.

“This isn’t just a decision about SUPD, it now becomes whether or not the RAs want to make a call to bring a firearm into the situation being dealt with,” Mack said. “I’ve dealt with some pretty crazy stuff this year, but none of it was something I had even considered bringing a firearm into.” 

Mack said he believes SUPD officers need to be retrained as he feels officers already handle situations they are called into with more hostility than necessary.

“I’ve even had to de-escalate an officer in a situation with another resident. I had to tell the two of them to calm down and even then it was just like, we were just asking this person questions. And [the officer] was getting really frustrated. So I would want to see a complete redo of their social training,” Mack said. 

Smith Hall RA Danny Metri, a sophomore, was dissatisfied with the delivery of the Board’s decision and the lack of details that have been announced surrounding the implementation plan.

“What’s been the problem the whole time is that they’ll say, ‘Oh nothing’s confirmed, the vote is only about whether or not we’re arming and then we will figure out the details later.’ To me that’s a problem, the details should be a huge part of the discussion while the Board is still having the vote,” Metri said.

Mack said parties and mental health crises are the two most common circumstances where an SUPD officer is required. 

“I don’t really see a way that a firearm would be brought into that and de-escalation be considered in the same sentence. I think it kind of just ramps up [the situation] as SUPD is already pretty intimidating with just their presence alone,” Mack said.

During Suffolk’s Student Government Association meeting April 25, members of SGA brought up concerns about SUPD being equipped with body cameras once they are armed. 

Sara Tibbetts, residence life senator-at-large, expressed that the presence of body cams might further deteriorate the comfortability of a situation between RAs and their residents.

“Several of my residents already don’t want to talk to SUPD or even talk to me about certain things happening in their life, and if they have an SUPD officer walking in, first of all with a gun and second of all with a body cam where everything that the resident is now sharing to the officer is [now accessible by the public],” Tibbetts said.

Metri said that once SUPD is armed, he will monitor situations that he brings SUPD into much more closely than he has in the past. 

“There’s going to be a lot less situations where I’m OK with just being like, ‘All right, SUPD can take it from here,’” Metri said. “I’m a lot less comfortable leaving situations up to them completely.”

RAs and two out of 29 members of the Board held a forum March 20 for RAs to express their opinions. 

“I told the two of them at the end of the meeting, I said, ‘If it’s not an imposition, I would seriously suggest you put more weight on what was said here today and take these notes back and really emphasize this to the rest of the board because we do interact with SUPD the most often,’ and everybody at that meeting didn’t think that they were well equipped enough to handle a firearm,” Mack said.

Mack took the forum as an opportunity to make sure his and his fellow RAs voices were heard, but still feels like it fell short, and Metri agrees.

“I feel like we were pretty clear about our concerns about this and about how much more difficult it would make our job,” Metri said.

News Editor Maren Halpin contributed to this reporting.

Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Boston
Protesters form a defensive line opposite Boston Police officers on Tremont Street April 25. Boston Police made 118 arrests at the Emerson Popular University Encampment.
Suffolk students describe violent arrests at Emerson encampment
SUPD cruiser parked outside of Samia.
Board vote to arm SUPD sparks outcry among students, faculty
From left to right, Kirbie OBrien, Amanda Long and Grace MacDonald in the Boston Public Garden in May 2023 ahead of Suffolk Universitys commencement.
Commencement speakers set to welcome class of 2024 as Suffolk's newest alumni
Ashlyn Curtis tours the State House during an internship with Senator Ed Markey. Courtesy of Curtis.
Senior Ashlyn Curtis reflects on Suffolk experience, looks to law school in New York
Senior Julia Simone reports from the TD Garden as part of an internship at Channel 7.
Seniors reflect on Suffolk experience as graduation approaches
Students and faculty gather in Roemer Plaza outside of Samia to watch the 2024 solar eclipse.
Students reflect on Boston solar eclipse
More in Campus
Lieutenant Ramon Nunez, left, and SUPD Chief James Connolly, right, during the March 26 open forum.
Suffolk Board of Trustees votes to arm SUPD
Suffolk community members remember Deborah Geisler for having a profound impact on everyone who had the honor of getting to know her.
In memory of Deborah Geisler: a life of impact
The Student Leadership and Involvement office located on the third floor of Sawyer.
Clubs, SGA talk funding for upcoming academic year
A banner displaying the features of Workday Student in the Sawyer lobby.
Students grapple with new platform during course registration
City Council works toward bus safety, rat control in Boston
City Council works toward bus safety, rat control in Boston
From left to right Leah Wagner, Bianca Clark Peniza, Professor Rachael Cobb, Elaisa Stephanie Rubio, Sheila Ramirez, Rep. Rita Mendes, Jae Molina, Stacy Munoz pose for a photo at the panel.
Latinas in Law panel highlights career journeys from triumphant Latina women
More in News
In the nation: Impeachment papers brought against Mayorkas, SCOTUS hears Jan. 6 argument, jury selection begins for Read case, Iran strikes Israel in drone attack
In the nation: Impeachment papers brought against Mayorkas, SCOTUS hears Jan. 6 argument, jury selection begins for Read case, Iran strikes Israel in drone attack
Suffolk Model UN attends the National Model United Nations in New York City April 5. Courtesy of Avary Bond.
Suffolk Model UN wins big in New York City
From left to right, Board of Trustees Robert Lamb, Suffolk President Marisa Kelly, Board member Ernst Guerrier and Vice Chair of the Board Amy Nechtem listen to student feedback during the March 26 forum.
SGA passes resolution against arming SUPD
Boston looks at a gloomy few days for week of April 10, sun to come out for Marathon Monday
Boston looks at a gloomy few days for week of April 10, sun to come out for Marathon Monday
In the nation: Arizona Supreme Court allows enforcement of 1864 abortion law, Judge sentences Michigan school shooters parents, Biden announces new student loan forgiveness plan
In the nation: Arizona Supreme Court allows enforcement of 1864 abortion law, Judge sentences Michigan school shooter's parents, Biden announces new student loan forgiveness plan
From left to right: Sophia Tilis, Emily Corrao, Ana Manzioli, Ian McKissick, Emily Zeigerson, Andy Dolci and Isabel Blanco pose for a picture at Spring Ball.
Suffolk's Spring Ball brightens the ballroom
About the Contributors
Sarah Roberts
Sarah Roberts, News Editor | she/her
Sarah is a senior from Taunton, Massachusetts, majoring in print and web journalism. She’s on the cross country and indoor/outdoor track and field teams. When she’s not running along the Charles or doing laps on the track in East Boston, you will probably find her in a coffee shop. Sarah is a coffee connoisseur and enjoys trying new coffee places frequently. In her free time if she isn’t reading, she’s watching some true crime shows or rewatching Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time. After college, she hopes to work in investigative journalism.
Jamie Taris
Jamie Taris, Managing Editor | he/him
Jamie is a senior broadcast journalism major and public relations minor from Pelham, New Hampshire. He has a deep passion for sports, especially hockey and football, and hopes to make his way into the sports media field after graduation. Outside of the Journal, Jamie is a sports intern at WHDH and is involved with Suffolk's orientation department. When he's not obsessing over the latest sports news, you can usually find Jamie hiking or camping in the White Mountains, or exploring the city with his friends. Follow Jamie on X @JamieTaris

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2024 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *