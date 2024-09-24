SGA discusses upcoming senate elections, arming advisory committee

Suffolk University’s Student Government Association held its first meeting of the year Sept. 19, where members discussed upcoming fall senate elections and the arming of some members of the Suffolk Police Department.

The decision by the Suffolk Board of Trustees in April to arm members of SUPD has been a buzzing topic of conversation around campus for the past several months. Since the passing of this decision, the Suffolk Student Affairs Office has created a plan to form an arming advisory committee to address the issue more directly.

SGA Senator Andrew Gomes spoke on the issue, suggesting that SGA should have a larger role in overseeing administration and bridging the communication gap between student leaders such as committee chairs and student affairs.

“You pour money into this school, you expect to at least see what it is giving you,” said Gomes.

SGA holds fall elections annually at the end of September. According to Vice President Grace Kane, the number of students interested in becoming involved with SGA or running for a senate position this year is higher than recent years.

“It’s always great starting off the year with a huge turnout,” said Kane.

Having a strong senate this year will help give students a platform to speak on what is happening around campus and what can be done about it. The senate, along with the whole of the SGA, is focused on hearing the voices of the student body and encouraging those who may have concerns to voice them.

“We really rely on our senate. They’re the backbone, if not the heart, of what we do,” said Kane.

The upcoming SGA election will be held starting at 10 a.m. Sept. 30 and will close at 5 p.m. Oct. 2. All undergraduate students will receive a ballot via email and are encouraged to vote.

The SGA meets every Thursday during activities period in Sargent 315 to cover various concerns Suffolk students may have, operating under the motto “for the students, by the students.” All meetings are public, and SGA encourages any students to attend.





