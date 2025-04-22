Why we still love ‘Pride and Prejudice’ most ardently

It’s been 20 years since director Joe Wright introduced us to one of the best adaptations of Jane Austen’s “Pride and Prejudice.” On April 20, romance lovers from all over returned to theaters to celebrate the re-release of “Pride & Prejudice,” leaving fans once again falling under its spell — bewitched, body and soul just like poor Mr. Darcy.

This period piece is a timeless love story, and it’s no wonder that Austen’s novel has remained relevant for over 200 years. With its strong female characters, a beautiful tale of yearning love, rich family dynamics and insightful exploration of societal hierarchy, “Pride and Prejudice” will forever stand as a cherished cornerstone of classic literature.

The 2005 film presented us Keira Knightley’s spirited portrayal of Elizabeth Bennet, with her sharp wit and independence, making her the perfect embodiment of one of Austen’s most iconic heroines. At just 20-years-old, Knightley was the ideal choice for the role, and her take on Elizabeth still feels vibrant and deeply layered. It’s no surprise she was nominated for “Best Actress” at the 78th Academy Awards for this portrayal.

Her screen partner, Matthew Macfadyen, is many fans personal favorite Mr. Darcy. Many still adore Colin Firth’s BBC version, however, something about Macfayden’s Darcy has had fans swooning since they first saw the film. With his memorable hand flex, many can’t deny he has set the bar too high for the ideal man today.

While the BBC version is more faithful to the book, Wright’s version takes a more romantic deep dive into their relationship and to viewers it just feels more whimsical.

Even the subtle switch to set the movie in the late 1700s, when Austen started writing the book, instead of the early 1800s really added to this depth.

One of the film’s best decisions was its casting by bringing in fresh faces, many of whom are now widely recognized. The Bennet sisters, in particular, were perfectly portrayed by rising talents at the time: Jane Bennet (Rosamund Pike), Mary Bennet (Talulah Riley), Kitty Bennet (Carey Mulligan) and Lydia Bennet (Jena Malone).

The film offers a beautiful depiction of the British Georgian era, breaking away from traditional stereotypes to deliver a fresher, more honest portrayal. It subtly reflects the societal tensions of the time with its own spin, including the influence of the French Revolution, which encouraged interaction between the upper and lower classes.

With this in mind, the love story between the wealthy Mr. Darcy, who earns 10,000 pounds a year (if only inflation weren’t a thing), and Elizabeth, whose lower-class family is notorious for breaking the bounds of respectable behavior, feel all the more compelling and emotionally charged.

Their chemistry on-screen is truly what makes this movie one of the best romance films of all time. In the rain-soaked proposal scene, Knighley and Macfayden’s dialogue is truly unmatched. From their back-and-forth bickering to their longing glances, the scene is up there for most iconic rain scenes in cinema history. Viewers are just begging them to kiss the whole time.

Some of the most iconic movie lines come from just this scene alone, with Mr. Darcy’s heartfelt proclamation of love “I love you, most ardently,” followed by Elizabeth’s piercing rejection “Your selfish disdain for the feelings of others made me realize you were the last man in the world I could ever be prevailed upon to marry.” Go off, Elizabeth.

Love isn’t just found between Darcy and Elizabeth, it’s also deeply entwined into the Bennet family, making them incredibly easy to adore. Mr. Bennet, played by the late Donald Sutherland, is gracious and affectionate toward his daughters, while Mrs. Bennet, played by Brenda Blethyn, in her own frantic loving way, is determined to secure their safety in the marriage market.

And of course, the sisterhood in this film is incredibly strong and wonderful. Elizabeth is fiercely protective of her younger sisters, and her bond with Jane is so tender and affectionate, it almost makes you wish they didn’t have to be married off at all.

Wit and comedy are woven throughout the Bennet family’s dialogue, making their relationships feel all the more relatable and realistic in this movie.

This film is a beautiful depiction of girlhood and strong female representation, with Elizabeth and her sisters standing out as fiercely independent and unapologetically outspoken. They challenge societal expectations with grace and intelligence, embodying a kind of strength that resonates across generations.

The cinematography is mesmerizing — from the sweeping views of rolling hills and dramatic cliffs complemented by an enchanting romantic score, to the stunning shots of Georgian country houses and the iconic Pemberley estate. The whole movie feels like a canvas you’ve just stepped into.

Not only is the film visually pleasing, but Wright truly mastered the art of yearning with his direction. Through lingering glances, subtle touches and purposefully timed silences, he captures the intensity of unspoken emotions, making every interaction between Elizabeth and Darcy feel electric with powerful tension.

Mr. Darcy takes pining to a whole new level, which only makes him that much more perfect. “You have bewitched me, body and soul,” will forever go down in history as one of the greatest romantic lines ever delivered. The man waited a year for her!

This constant torture of longing, makes the end scene all the more satisfying and beautiful. As they sit together on a balcony, the two are undeniably in love with each other and we can’t help but be “completely, perfectly, incandescently happy” for them, enough to be led to tears.

The beauty of this film stems from its ability to make a centuries-old story feel deeply relatable, even today. Its themes of love, pride, vulnerability and self-realization are timeless, and the characters feel as real now as they did in Austen’s era. It captures the essence of the novel so effortlessly but in a way that still makes it its own. In the eyes of fans, it still remains the best adaptation to date and many will forever be bewitched by it.