Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Suffolk announces arming community advisory committee, outlines implementation

Leo Woods, News EditorSeptember 7, 2024
Leo Woods
Suffolk University Police Department vehicle outside Samia Academic Center.

Suffolk University administrators, including President Marisa Kelly, announced Sept. 5 what the early stages of arming a portion of Suffolk University Police Department officers will look like, beginning with the formation of a community advisory committee. 

An initial email from Kelly outlined three main principles guiding the implementation process based on feedback from the Suffolk community gathered last semester during meetings, forums and surveys; prioritizing mental health support and de-escalation techniques in SUPD responses, restricting armed SUPD officers from entering residence halls “except in cases of life-threatening emergencies” and transparency and accountability. 

“As we move forward with the development of an implementation plan, ensuring a comprehensive approach to community safety that supports our values and protects our safety is central to our work this fall,” Kelly wrote. “I am confident that while not everyone will agree with the decision to arm some portion of our campus police, we will be able to develop an implementation plan that makes sense for the Suffolk community and our mission.”

Details of the community advisory committee were laid out in a follow-up email from Boris Lazic, vice president of administration, Laura Ferrari, vice president for student affairs and Rick Oches, provost and senior vice president of academic affairs. Lazic and Ferrari will co-chair the committee.

The committee’s purpose is to develop a comprehensive safety plan that “aligns with the university’s values and community needs.” The committee will not review the decision made by the Board of Trustees in April to arm a portion of SUPD officers, and all recommendations by the committee will be subject to review and approval by Kelly. 

The advisory committee will include student representatives from the Student Government Association, Student Bar Association and Graduate Student Association, as well as a Diversity Peer Educator and a Resident Assistant. Faculty representatives from the College of Arts and Sciences, the Sawyer Business School and Suffolk Law School will join the committee alongside university staff and SUPD representatives.

SUPD officers are represented by the American Coalition of Public Safety, a labor union, which means recommendations by the advisory committee will be presented as “conceptual only,” according to the email, as all aspects of the proposal must be bargained with the union and are subject to change. 

The committee will be responsible for gathering community input and making recommendations on training, response protocols and a community policing and engagement strategy. It will also develop a “Community Care Model” framework for Suffolk’s campus safety strategy and operations, and make “appropriate modifications to the mission, vision, values and objectives of Suffolk’s public safety operations.”

The principles outlined in Kelly’s initial email were re-emphasized and expanded upon, including a commitment to equity and inclusivity focused on addressing the needs of marginalized communities within Suffolk’s population and examples of co-responder team models to respond to behavioral health crises.

“We understand that this is a sensitive and complex issue, and we are intent on pursuing a careful and thoughtful approach. We aim to establish a campus safety model that prioritizes the well-being of all members of our community while preserving a safe and secure working and learning environment,” the email said. 

More information about the opportunities for community involvement and a timeline of the committee’s work will be available “in the coming weeks,” according to the email.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arming SUPD
Residence life senator-at-large Sara Tibbetts voices concerns for her residents at SGA's meeting about the Board's decision to arm SUPD.
'I’m a lot less comfortable leaving situations up to [SUPD] completely': RAs discuss frustrations with Board's decision
SUPD cruiser parked outside of Samia.
Board vote to arm SUPD sparks outcry among students, faculty
Lieutenant Ramon Nunez, left, and SUPD Chief James Connolly, right, during the March 26 open forum.
Suffolk Board of Trustees votes to arm SUPD
From left to right, Board of Trustees Robert Lamb, Suffolk President Marisa Kelly, Board member Ernst Guerrier and Vice Chair of the Board Amy Nechtem listen to student feedback during the March 26 forum.
SGA passes resolution against arming SUPD
Suffolk Law student Faye Golden speaks at the student forum March 26. Golden has survived four school shootings throughout her career as a teacher.
Student forum hears student concerns, leaves many feeling skeptical
SUPD Chief James Connolly answers student questions about the possible arming of SUPD at the March 19 forum.
President, SUPD Chief weigh in on arming debate
More in Campus
101 Tremont Street, across from Granary Burial Ground, is set to become Suffolk University's sixth residence hall.
Suffolk announces purchase of sixth residence hall
Protesters form a defensive line opposite Boston Police officers on Tremont Street April 25. Boston Police made 118 arrests at the Emerson "Popular University Encampment".
Suffolk students describe violent arrests at Emerson encampment
From left to right, Kirbie O'Brien, Amanda Long and Grace MacDonald in the Boston Public Garden in May 2023 ahead of Suffolk University's commencement.
Commencement speakers set to welcome class of 2024 as Suffolk's newest alumni
Suffolk community members remember Deborah Geisler for having a profound impact on everyone who had the honor of getting to know her.
In memory of Deborah Geisler: a life of impact
Students and faculty gather in Roemer Plaza outside of Samia to watch the 2024 solar eclipse.
Students reflect on Boston solar eclipse
The Student Leadership and Involvement office located on the third floor of Sawyer.
Clubs, SGA talk funding for upcoming academic year
More in Editor Picks
Suffolk University men's soccer is entering another season at James A. Sartori Stadium in East Boston.
Men's soccer enters season fueled by championship aspirations
The logo of the Conference of New England, formerly known as the Commonwealth Coast Conference.
CCC becomes Conference of New England in rebrand
Suffolk University women's tennis head coach Zack Goodstein.
Goodstein joins Suffolk as women's tennis head coach
Alex Sorenti-Burns celebrates after touching third base following a home run.
Baseball starts playoff run strong with runaway win over Wentworth
A banner painted and hung by protesters at the "Popular University Encampment" outside of Emerson College on April 20.
Editorial: The right to protest is a pillar of democracy — it's time we start treating it like one
Letter from the Editor: Suffolk gave me more than a degree, it gave me a home
Letter from the Editor: Suffolk gave me more than a degree, it gave me a home
About the Contributor
Leo Woods
Leo Woods, News Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major concentrating in public policy and law with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has a passion for political reporting and previously served as Photo Editor for The Journal. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People in 2023 for the History Project. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal