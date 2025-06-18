Vice President Nucci retires after decades of service

Suffolk’s Senior Vice President of External Affairs John Nucci announced his retirement after nearly twenty years of service and over forty years since his own Suffolk graduation.

Nucci first joined Suffolk in the late ’70s when he graduated with a Masters in Public Administration degree, before becoming an addition to staff in 1992 as a public management professor. In 2006, he became a senior university leader and had held the position of vice president of external affairs ever since, until the announcement of his retirement by President Marisa Kelly May 22.

In Kelly’s email to staff, she highlighted Nucci’s career and impact on the Suffolk and Greater Boston communities, talking in length about his dedication to preserve the history that is Suffolk’s campus and expanding the university into the heart of the city.

“If you stroll from one end of our downtown campus to the other — from the Modern Theatre on lower Washington Street, up to the Samia Academic Center on Somerset, and down to our One Court Street residence hall — you can see the hand of John Nucci,” said Kelly.

Nucci’s influence on Suffolk can be found in every department and building, but his ties to the community do not end at work. Along with his own master’s degree, Nucci’s wife and children are all alumni with all three of his sons being double rams.

In addition to his dedication to the university, Nucci also participated in many administrative aspects of the Boston community. He served on the Boston School committee, four of those years as president, as well as a city-councilor-at-large and a two-term clerk magistrate of the Suffolk County Criminal Superior Court.

“John is a fixture in this city,” said Kelly.

Nucci has always been an advocate for Suffolk, gaining city approval for many landmarks around campus like Samia, One Court, and the newest residence hall, 101 Tremont Street, as well as securing a lease that makes many extracurriculars possible, the East Boston athletic fields.

Looking back at all that Nucci has contributed to the community, it was made clear his mark would last a lifetime. To ensure this memory, President Kelly announced a scholarship in his name available for undergraduate and graduate students pursuing a career in the public service field. called the John Nucci, MPA ’79 Public Service Scholarship.

After his official retirement in August, a celebration of his career and achievements will be held in early Fall. Alumni, friends, students and staff have been encouraged to reminisce and submit favorite moments and memories of him and join Kelly in celebrating him at this later announced date.

“It has been an incredible honor to have John as a colleague and friend during my time here at Suffolk,” said Kelly. “I know you join me in wishing John well during this next phase of his life.”