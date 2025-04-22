Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Annual Boston Marathon draws large crowds to Boston’s downtown streets

Michael Najarian and Nancy GonzalesApril 22, 2025
Nancy Gonzales
The finish line of the Boston Marathon on Boylston Street.

Thousands of people packed the streets of downtown Boston April 21 for the 129th annual Boston Marathon, watching as the course record was broken and Kenyan elite runners won the men’s and women’s races.

After losing to Hellen Obiri in 2024, Sharon Lokedi captured the title in the women’s race this year, crossing the finish line with a 2:17:22 time after outkicking Obiri at the end. Lokedi’s time shatters the previous women’s course record of 2:19:59, set by Buzunesh Deba in 2014.

The men’s race was won by John Korir, who crossed the finish line with a time of 2:04:45, 19 seconds ahead of runner-up Alphonce Felix Simbu. Korir’s time was the second-fastest men’s course time, after being tripped up and falling to the Hopkinton pavement just off the start line.

Korir joined his brother Wesley as Boston Marathon champions after Wesley took home the title in 2012. According to the Associated Press, John and Wesley Korir are the first siblings to win the marathon in its history.

This year’s marathon also marked the final professional race of 2018 Boston Marathon winner Des Linden’s career. She won the masters division and finished in 17th place overall among female finishers with a 2:26:19 time.

danielromanchuk
Nancy Gonzales
Wheelchair racer Daniel Romanchuk crossing the finish line in second place in the men's wheelchair race.
lindenwilliamson
Nancy Gonzales
Wheelchair racer Linden Williamson gets ready to cross the finish line.
derekmiller
Nancy Gonzales
Derek Miller making his way down Boylston Street toward the finish line.
kiplangat
Nancy Gonzales
Victor Kiplangat running toward the finish line and a 13th place finish in the elite men’s field.
About the Contributor
Michael Najarian
Michael Najarian, Sports Editor
Michael is a junior print/web journalism major from Framingham, Massachusetts. He’s also a member of the Cross Country and Track & Field teams. Outside of running and writing for the Journal, Michael is an avid Boston sports fan who can be seen watching sports quite frequently. After graduation, Michael is looking for a career in the sports industry. Follow Michael on X @MichaelNaj3
