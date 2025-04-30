Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

This week in SGA: Resolution supporting faculty censure tabled by senate vote

Victoria White, Opinion EditorApril 30, 2025
Le

The resolution to show support for Suffolk University’s faculty gets tabled by the Senate at the last Student Government Association meeting on April 24.

The SGA Judicial Review Board voted in an unanimous 8-0 vote that the resolution should be pushed forwards into voting by the Senate, seeing as the format was accurate and had cited sources that were reliable. 

The Judicial Review Board also received an anonymous complaint from a member of the Senate that the main author of the resolution engaged in behavior that they believed to be “voter intimidation.” 

Allegedly, multiple Senators experienced attempts to have their votes influenced through private messages as attempts to persuade them to vote a certain way. The board agreed that this was “unethical lobbying” due to the unique situation of the political standing of the main author of the resolution. 

“You should not feel intimidated or persuaded to vote in any certain way,” said Grace Kane during the meeting.

It was not specified in the meeting which member of SGA was coercing Senators, however it was alluded to be an author of the resolution who holds a high standing in the student government. 

Moreover, the board was informed that some of the information within the resolution might not be correct by the university’s provost. With that, the review board felt that the resolution should be tabled, but ultimately left the decision up to the Senate. 

Before voting, the authors and co-authors of the resolution had to read the resolution in full to the Senate and then were given a strict 15 minutes to take more questions and amendments to the resolution.

Most of the questions and concerns around the resolution circled back, once again, to how this would benefit or harm the students. Current SGA President Clinton Oreofe and current SGA Secretary Ruby Walsh both insisted that the resolution be tabled so that it could be rewritten to be more “student focused.”

As the only one responding to questions despite co-authors standing up there with him, next year’s SGA President, Charlie Reyna-Demes responded to these questions by arguing that the Senate needed to act with “compassion” for the faculty and not out of what the students could be faced with after.

Once the 15 minutes elapsed, the voting began. There were only 29 eligible voters within the Senate – as authors, co-authors and judicial review board members are ineligible to vote. The voting was completely anonymous and done on slips of paper. The voting had to be done twice as the first time around there were more votes than they were supposed to have, the second time with the voters being called by name to come down and deposit their votes. 

In order for the resolution to pass as the final draft, it requires 2/3rds Senate approval, which is 20 votes. With the second round of voting complete, the final votes were six ‘no’, 15 ‘yes’ and eight abstentions. Because the vote did not reach the 2/3rds threshold, the resolution was tabled. 

Oreofe ended his last meeting as SGA president by applauding Renya-Demes in his diligent efforts of defending and supporting this resolution and in consistent involvement in SGA, wishing him a great presidency come next semester. 

With that, the new E-Board was brought up to the stand and presented before the Senate, giving their first few decrees in their new positions before calling the meeting to close.

“Where I wanted to be two years ago is where I am now and that’s all thanks to Grace Kane,” said next year’s SGA Vice President Kayleigh Carey. “And I’m so excited to take care of SGA next year.”

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in News
Suffolk University Police Department vehicle outside Samia Academic Center.
Kelly issues update on SUPD arming
Around the world: Pope Francis dies at 88, Two die in Florida State shooting, Second Hegseth group chat revealed war plans, Harvard sues Trump administration
Around the world: Pope Francis dies at 88, Two die in Florida State shooting, Second Hegseth group chat revealed war plans, Harvard sues Trump administration
This week in SGA: Resolution draft supporting faculty censure brought to senate floor
This week in SGA: Resolution draft supporting faculty censure brought to senate floor
After the first 100 days of President Donald Trump's second term, Suffolk students have mixed reactions about the actions and policies that have followed.
After 100 days, Suffolk students have mixed reactions to Trump's second term
Sexual Assault Awareness Month brings education, resources to Suffolk
Sexual Assault Awareness Month brings education, resources to Suffolk
"Know Your Rights" materials, including examples of a judicial warrant permitting immigration officers to enter a person's home. Student attorneys with the Immigrant Justice Clinic at Suffolk Law School distributed them during a training April 17.
‘Know Your Rights’ training at Suffolk provides resources amid immigration crackdown
More in This week in SGA...
SGA presidential candidates Ruby Walsh, Andrew Gomes and Charlie Reyna-Demes speak at the candidates forum.
SGA election results: Charlie Reyna-Demes to lead fresh Suffolk student leadership board
Student Government Association E-board candidates at the candidates forum Feb. 27, held in the Moot Court Room in Sargent Hall.
SGA e-board hopefuls discuss transparency, student engagement at candidates forum
This week in SGA: A reminder of election rules
This week in SGA: A reminder of election rules
SGA candidates announce bids for spring elections
SGA candidates announce bids for spring elections
Final freshman senator decided in historic runoff
Final freshman senator decided in historic runoff
The results are in: SGA election brings first runoff in organization history
The results are in: SGA election brings first runoff in organization history
About the Contributor
Victoria White
Victoria White, Opinion Editor | she/her
Victoria is a freshman journalism major with an English minor from Chico, California. When she’s not writing for the Suffolk Journal, she can be found exploring Boston for new places to get an iced white mocha or cuddled up in her dorm with her plethora of shark plushies. Victoria is passionate about journalism as a whole and can’t wait to explore the discipline more!
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal