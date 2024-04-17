Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Suffolk Model UN wins big in New York City

Alexis Crochiere, Asst. News EditorApril 17, 2024
Suffolk+Model+UN+attends+the+National+Model+United+Nations+in+New+York+City+April+5.+Courtesy+of+Avary+Bond.+
Suffolk Model UN attends the National Model United Nations in New York City April 5. Courtesy of Avary Bond.

Suffolk University’s Model United Nations brought home the second-highest award in their most recent collegiate conference in New York City April 5.

This was the first time since 2019 the team has brought home a prestigious recognition.

“Model UN is a club where schools from around the world compete at a conference meant to sharpen foreign diplomacy, public speaking and other communication skills while learning more about how the UN passes resolutions and solves real-world issues,” said freshman Avary Bond, current social media specialist and rising vice president of SUMUN.

Members of the club all have something in common: an interest in global politics, international relations and public speaking and presence. Entering with passions and interests, many club members said the experiences provided by being a part of MUN have left them with so much more.

“Model UN has been the most transformative experience I had in Suffolk, and every New York conference I’ve been in, three, as of last week, has been the best capstone to a year of work both in and out of the club I could ask for,” said Aeneas Spencer Reid, president of SUMUN.

Reid has been the SUMUN president for the last two years and is leaving the club as his graduation approaches in May.

“My role as president has been to be the beacon for the club, to lead it through conferences just like the National Model United Nations New York conference we returned from last week, and ensure that everyone has a fun time while being a part of what I can safely call one of the nerdiest clubs in Suffolk,” said Reid.

During the conference, Suffolk students demonstrated their speaking abilities while modeling various committees of the United Nations and persuading the judges to choose their solutions to the prompts given prior to the conference.

“The first conference I went to, I came home with 20 friends across three continents and we still keep in touch,” said Caitlyn Siler, rising treasurer of SUMUN. “Attending these conferences allows us to learn more about other countries and cultures in ways that go beyond what you can do in a classroom.”

Suffolk brought the Distinguished Delegation award back to Boston, the second-highest honor awarded by the National Model United Nations organization.

“This is pretty meaningful, as we were able to achieve the second-best award out of several dozen schools,” said Sebastian Ga-Ho Luu, secretary of SUMUN. “For me, it will also put a satisfying conclusion to my time at Model UN, as I will be graduating later this May.”

SUMUN credits its success to its members, who are dedicated to its cause. Many of the skills and experiences taken out of this group can be used in the professional world in the members’ future.

“Although I have enjoyed much of my time at Suffolk University with so many amazing people in other activities and fields, Model UN has been the absolute highlight,” said Luu. “It’s an amazing experience and I got to know more about the members in our club beyond the confines of our club room in both conference travels and outside of school.”

The trips, though educational and professional, were also great bonding and collegiate experiences for the members, both marking the end of the current year and setting up the organization for another year of hard work and growth.

“Traveling with everyone to NYC was easily the best time I’ve had this year, and I’m so excited to do it again,” said Bond.
About the Contributor
Alexis Crochiere, Asst. News Editor | she/her
Lex Crochiere is a Broadcast Journalism major from Taunton, Mass. When she's not writing for the Journal she can be found in the editing lab, at the gym, or listening to the Cranberries.

