Suffolk+University+to+lift+mask+mandate

Suffolk University will remove its mask mandate effective Monday, with the exception of needing to wear one while visiting Counseling, Health and Wellness, President Marisa Kelly announced in an email to the Suffolk community Wednesday afternoon.

“The percentage of people in our Suffolk community who are fully vaccinated and now boosted is extremely high. Our high levels of immunity here at Suffolk offer good protection to our community, making this an appropriate time to shift to an optional approach to masking,” Kelly said in the email.

While not required, Kelly said members of the Suffolk community who are not vaccinated because of a religious or medical exemption those who are at high risk for COVID-19 are still strongly encouraged to wear masks. KN95 masks will continue to be available at the entrances of all Suffolk buildings.

“We encourage any member of our community or guest who feels safer or more comfortable for any reason wearing a mask to do so,” Kelly said. “In short, we are a caring community that supports anyone who chooses to wear a mask for whatever reason.”

Kelly said Suffolk’s COVID-19 policy will continue to develop in accordance with recommendations from the Center for Disease Control, adding that reinstating the mask requirement “will remain a possibility.”

This decision was made following the Boston Public Health Commission’s vote to lift Boston’s mask mandate, which goes into effect Saturday.

Kelly reminded students and faculty that documentation of the booster vaccination is required, and encouraged all members of the Suffolk to receive their dose and upload their proof of vaccination to the Student Health Portal or Employee Vaccination Portal.

Kelly thanked the Suffolk community for their continued resilience throughout the pandemic, and looked to the future with a positive light.

“Our entire community has worked incredibly hard to keep us all safe during this pandemic. I am grateful for that commitment, and I know it will continue as we move forward together,” she said.

