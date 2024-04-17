Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Students reflect on Boston solar eclipse

Joshua Yanes, Staff WriterApril 17, 2024
Students+and+faculty+gather+in+Roemer+Plaza+outside+of+Samia+to+watch+the+2024+solar+eclipse.
Leo Woods
Students and faculty gather in Roemer Plaza outside of Samia to watch the 2024 solar eclipse.

The solar eclipse on April 8 left some Suffolk University students in awe of outer space’s phenomena and many feeling underwhelmed about the results of the eclipse.

A solar eclipse happens when the moon passes between the sun and the earth. According to NASA, it creates a shadow on Earth and depending on where you’re watching the eclipse, the moon will fully block out the sun.

The last solar eclipse was in 2017, and the next one is projected for Aug. 23, 2044, according to NASA

“It’s not an experience we all get to see on a normal basis,” said Jocelyn Sammy, a senior psychology major.

Sammy and several other students from The Center for First-Generation & Educational Equity went to the 13th floor of 73 Tremont to get a better view of the eclipse. 

“It was a time where many of us got together to experience something that’s out of our control,” said Sammy. 

Sammy’s sentiment is shared by many others as the next total eclipse to hit Massachusetts won’t be until 2079 according to Fred Espenak, a retired astrophysicist known as “Mr. Eclipse.”

Other students viewed the astronomical event from the Boston Commons where hundreds of people gathered to see the solar eclipse on the 60-degree day.

“I went to the commons to see the eclipse, it was very hard to find seating in the area,” said Leona Olver, a junior biology major who watched the eclipse from the Commons.

Suffolk gave glasses for free to students on the third floor of Samia, although there were not enough for every student eagerly gathered in line. Many, including Olver, shared glasses with friends and classmates during the peak of the eclipse in the afternoon.. 

For many students, science took a backseat during the eclipse in favor of socializing and community building. 

“Honestly, if it weren’t for the fact my friends were going, and that they had glasses, I don’t think I would have cared as much about this eclipse,” said Olver. 

For others, the buzz surrounding the eclipse seemed to be over-the-top.

“Yeah, it’s a rare event but I don’t see the point of standing in lines or traveling to different states just to see the moon block the sun,” said Beyonce Staco, a first-year advertising major.

Despite its rarity, the event didn’t impact every student. Some were left disappointed due to Boston’s location, as it was not in the path of complete totality.

“It was way too overhyped, and there was really no point in seeing the eclipse,” said Minh Nguyen, a sophomore business analytics major. 

The next total solar eclipse visible in Boston will be May 1, 2079.
Leave a Comment
More to Discover
More in Boston
City Council works toward bus safety, rat control in Boston
City Council works toward bus safety, rat control in Boston
From left to right Leah Wagner, Bianca Clark Peniza, Professor Rachael Cobb, Elaisa Stephanie Rubio, Sheila Ramirez, Rep. Rita Mendes, Jae Molina, Stacy Munoz pose for a photo at the panel.
Latinas in Law panel highlights career journeys from triumphant Latina women
From left to right: Sophia Tilis, Emily Corrao, Ana Manzioli, Ian McKissick, Emily Zeigerson, Andy Dolci and Isabel Blanco pose for a picture at Spring Ball.
Suffolk's Spring Ball brightens the ballroom
Boston City Council talks updates to tech infrastructure, pedestrian safety, creation of Inspector General
Boston City Council talks updates to tech infrastructure, pedestrian safety, creation of Inspector General
Lots of rain to come for week of March 26, Easter Sunday will have clear skies
Lots of rain to come for week of March 26, Easter Sunday will have clear skies
(Left to right) Former Congressmen Fred Upton, Joe Hoeffel, Professor Rachael Cobb and Professor Shoshana Madmoni-Gerber at a live recording of the Election Connection podcast.
Suffolk welcomes former members of Congress, gives students insight to public service
More in Campus
The Student Leadership and Involvement office located on the third floor of Sawyer.
Clubs, SGA talk funding for upcoming academic year
A banner displaying the features of Workday Student in the Sawyer lobby.
Students grapple with new platform during course registration
From left to right, Board of Trustees Robert Lamb, Suffolk President Marisa Kelly, Board member Ernst Guerrier and Vice Chair of the Board Amy Nechtem listen to student feedback during the March 26 forum.
SGA passes resolution against arming SUPD
PPGA President Emily Puchalski and Vice President Natalie Lapointe at the 2023 Womens March. Puchalski and Lapointe started PPGA shortly before the march in response to the Supreme Courts Dobbs decision.
Suffolk’s PPGA is bringing activism and advocacy to campus
The Ford Hall Forum discusses the United States Supreme Courts ruling to overturn Roe v Wade in 2022.
Ford Hall Forum tackles impact of Dobbs ruling
Suffolk Law student Faye Golden speaks at the student forum March 26. Golden has survived four school shootings throughout her career as a teacher.
Student forum hears student concerns, leaves many feeling skeptical
More in News
Boston looks at a gloomy few days for week of April 10, sun to come out for Marathon Monday
Boston looks at a gloomy few days for week of April 10, sun to come out for Marathon Monday
In the nation: Arizona Supreme Court allows enforcement of 1864 abortion law, Judge sentences Michigan school shooters parents, Biden announces new student loan forgiveness plan
In the nation: Arizona Supreme Court allows enforcement of 1864 abortion law, Judge sentences Michigan school shooter's parents, Biden announces new student loan forgiveness plan
Students on the trip to Laredo, Texas work with Habitat for Humanity to build a house in the community on the U.S.-Mexico Border. | Courtesy of Raffaella Shanahan.
Suffolk students serve communities across the nation for Alternative Spring Break
Google pledges to delete user data in settlement, Florida Supreme Court rules for 15-week abortion ban, Seven aid workers die after Israeli military strike
Google pledges to delete user data in settlement, Florida Supreme Court rules for 15-week abortion ban, Seven aid workers die after Israeli military strike
Wet weather brings warm temps for week of April 3
Wet weather brings warm temps for week of April 3
Suffolk University Debate Team poses with their awards after the national conference in Morgantown, West Virginia. Courtesy of Juliette Salah.
Suffolk Debate brings national recognition back to Boston
About the Contributors
Joshua Yanes, Staff Writer | he/him
Josh is a senior journalism and communications major with a politics minor. He was born and raised in East Boston, Massachusetts, and has had a passion for the news since he was 8-years-old, watching and discussing the news to his single-mother of six kids. He has a strong passion for his Latinx background and wants to be as involved as possible with culture at Suffolk.
Leo Woods, Photo Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People for the History Project. Outside of Suffolk, Leo is an avid Dungeons and Dragons player and podcast listener. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Follow Leo on X @leowoods108

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2024 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (0)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *