Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
New Headlines
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Editorial: The right to protest is a pillar of democracy — it’s time we start treating it like one

The Suffolk Journal StaffApril 30, 2024
A+banner+painted+and+hung+by+protesters+at+the+Popular+University+Encampment+outside+of+Emerson+College+on+April+20.
Nick Peace
A banner painted and hung by protesters at the “Popular University Encampment” outside of Emerson College on April 20.

Fifty-two years ago, The Suffolk Journal’s Editorial Board gathered with students in the Ridgeway building to voice concerns over the United States Pentagon’s campaign targeting Vietnam. 

These editors met on May 8, 1972, to author a special edition of The Journal to voice their opinions about ongoing protests across both Suffolk University and the nation.

“As Suffolk students, and furthermore as members of the college press who are bent on the expression and exchange of ideas, we looked around us and saw to our dismay that the members of our academic community were not being given the opportunity to express themselves as members of this community, nor to express themselves in a voice of solidarity,” their message read.

Now, as our peers and neighbors in Boston face violent resistance as they call for divestments and a ceasefire, The Suffolk Journal Editorial Board wants to emphasize this message from all those years ago. We stand in support of protesters across the United States who are fighting for their beliefs, as the right to peaceably gather and freely express opinion is unequivocal.

At the very universities that teach the historical importance of dissent and public debate, students are facing the threat of arrest and violence from law enforcement at the behest of administrators meant to serve their needs. Punishing students for exercising their rights does not align with the principles universities seek to foster and will only energize students’ responses.

As activists peacefully yet adamantly hold our institutions accountable for their actions, they are met with hypocrisy from both university and government administrations. While the causes and the politicians are different, the responses are the same: peace is met with undue and unfair force.

The right to voice free speech and to peacefully assemble is tarnished the moment our law enforcement chooses violence as a response to peaceful protests. 

— The Suffolk Journal Editorial Board

Student-led protests against the Vietnam War were met with harsh responses from university officials and proved devastating results are possible when law enforcement is brought in to dissolve protests. On May 4, 1970, members of the Ohio National Guard fired into a crowd of anti-war protesters at Kent State University, killing four and injuring nine others.

History offers us warnings time and time again, as it is right now: Violent and forceful responses from the very institutions that are meant to keep society safe will not silence voices, it will only end in tragedy.

Evidence of this truth exists across generations and distances. From the Civil Rights movement and protesting the Vietnam War to the Black Lives Matter movement and anti-apartheid protests, the continued violent repression of these voices dooms history to repeat itself. 

The right to voice free speech and to peacefully assemble is tarnished the moment our law enforcement chooses violence as a response to peaceful protests. 

While law enforcement reserves the right to dismiss protests when they violate city laws, it is imperative that the scales of justice tilt in the direction of free speech. When comparing the First Amendment of the Constitution to a city ordinance established in 2023, we have to ask ourselves which our society should value more — allowing citizens to freely express opinions or enforcing city ordinances as a display of power.

Testimonies from those who participated in Boston encampments showed that these protests were safe and peaceful until law enforcement’s aggressive arrival, where they forcefully removed and detained activists resulting in numerous injuries and hospitalizations. 

While law enforcement maintains the right to remove activists and disband the encampment, their response should never result in blood on the streets. 

The First Amendment grants the right to free speech, protest and assembly, allowing for a marketplace of ideas where power never goes unchallenged and every person can have and express their own perspective. This discourse motivates change; to violate this right with violent responses is to go against the core values of our country.

College Press Service

This amendment is the cornerstone of our democracy. It is the backbone of progress that has defined the United States for over half a century; to deny its protection to citizens peacefully protesting is a disservice to history and our future.

As a news publication, we strive to serve our community in an unbiased and equal light. However, when institutions across America don’t allow our peers to do the same, we must speak up. When our institutions refuse to give voices equal footing and instead tear down peace with violence, we must stand up in the face of injustice.

Echoing the voices of our peers in 1972, we must ensure our community can stand proudly in solidarity. 

As our previous editors said 52 years ago, “Frankly, we have a newspaper to run.”

1
View Comments (1)
More to Discover
More in Editor Picks
Protesters form a defensive line opposite Boston Police officers on Tremont Street April 25. Boston Police made 118 arrests at the Emerson Popular University Encampment.
Suffolk students describe violent arrests at Emerson encampment
Lieutenant Ramon Nunez, left, and SUPD Chief James Connolly, right, during the March 26 open forum.
Suffolk Board of Trustees votes to arm SUPD
From left to right, Kirbie OBrien, Amanda Long and Grace MacDonald in the Boston Public Garden in May 2023 ahead of Suffolk Universitys commencement.
Commencement speakers set to welcome class of 2024 as Suffolk's newest alumni
Suffolk community members remember Deborah Geisler for having a profound impact on everyone who had the honor of getting to know her.
In memory of Deborah Geisler: a life of impact
Letter from the Editor: Suffolk gave me more than a degree, it gave me a home
Letter from the Editor: Suffolk gave me more than a degree, it gave me a home
Suffolk University senior Oliver Ferrari running the 2024 Boston Marathon. He finished in four hours, 36 minutes and 38 seconds.
Suffolk student runs Boston Marathon for New England charity, students reflect on an emotional day in Boston
More in Opinion
Ukrainian flag sits in bed of flowers in Beacon Hill.
OPINION: Self-determination, the key to settling the war in Ukraine — and other separatist disputes
OPINION: Turning the tassel: The post-grad job search
OPINION: Turning the tassel: The post-grad job search
OPINION: Everyone, including Trump, deserves an unbiased jury
OPINION: Everyone, including Trump, deserves an unbiased jury
OPINION: Quarantine to community: Involvement changes lives, shapes Suffolk experience
OPINION: Quarantine to community: Involvement changes lives, shapes Suffolk experience
OPINION: We need to be separating the art from the artist
OPINION: We need to be separating the art from the artist
Boston Strong merchandise being sold at the starting line of the Boston Marathon.
OPINION: Boston's heart bleeds blue and yellow: A city remains united
More in Showcase
Residence life senator-at-large Sara Tibbetts voices concerns for her residents at SGAs meeting about the Boards decision to arm SUPD.
'I’m a lot less comfortable leaving situations up to [SUPD] completely': RAs discuss frustrations with Board's decision
SUPD cruiser parked outside of Samia.
Board vote to arm SUPD sparks outcry among students, faculty
Michaels Minute: Suffolk Rams stumble into season’s final stretch
Michael's Minute: Suffolk Rams stumble into season’s final stretch
Suffolk University senior and News Editor of The Suffolk Journal Sarah Roberts racing the 10k at Connecticut Colleges Silfen Invitational April 12.
Roberts reflects on unique four-year Suffolk journey
Dora-Liisa Meriste and Carson Stiles rocking out at Ned Divines.
Suffolk students rock out at Ned Devine's
An anthology of honesty: Swift’s finest fascicle
An anthology of honesty: Swift’s finest fascicle

The Suffolk Journal

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.
The Suffolk Journal • © 2024 The Suffolk Journal • Privacy PolicyFLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Comments (1)

All The Suffolk Journal Picks Reader Picks Sort: Newest

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

  • C

    Carlos RufinMay 1, 2024 at 10:27 am

    Thank you for your Editorial stance about the campus protests. Your message is essential as peaceful protests are being met by police repression across the country, including Boston, and an orchestrated campaign to delegitimize these protests as acts of antisemitism.

    Reply
    https://thesuffolkjournal.com/44515/opinion/editorial-the-right-to-protest-is-a-pillar-of-democracy-its-time-we-start-treating-it-like-one/#comment-22492