OPINION: Higher education should be within the grasp of immigrants

Imagine arriving in a new country, full of massive potential and ambition, only to discover that the cost of education is a locked gate, not a welcoming door. For far too many immigrants in the United States and beyond, post-secondary education remains just out of reach. It’s time we fix that.

Every year, millions of immigrants arrive in this country with incredible talent and drive. Immigrants make up nearly one in six U.S. workers and are essential to sectors like healthcare, construction and education. Yet when they seek to further their education or gain U.S.-recognized credentials, they often face a harsh reality: sky-high tuition costs, ineligibility for federal aid and limited access to support systems. If we want a skilled and inclusive workforce in this country, we must make post-secondary education more affordable for immigrants.

The need has never been clearer. The U.S. faces severe labor shortages in critical sectors like healthcare, IT and other skilled trades. At the same time, qualified immigrants are stuck in underemployment because they can’t afford the cost of credentialing programs or college degrees. This is not only unfair — it is inefficient.

There are solutions, however. States like California and Tennessee have created tuition-free community college programs for low-income students, many of whom are immigrants with legal status. Additionally, programs like Upwardly Global and World Education Services provide immigrants with scholarships and credential-recognition support.

Hospitals and tech companies have even begun to sponsor education for immigrant workers in exchange for work commitments. For example, some hospitals are tackling the nursing shortage with this tactic. The hospitals are directly sponsoring immigrant nurses’ education in exchange for a contractual commitment.

This type of employer-backed tuition assistance has been championed by the National Fund for Workforce Solutions, which helps companies invest in training their diverse talent pipeline. These are perfect examples of how public-private partnerships can create real opportunities for immigrants in this country.

Critics may argue that resources are already stretched. But immigrants are not a financial burden, they are a high-yield investment. And more than that, they are people. People who deserve the same access to education as everyone else living in the United States, and people who have a huge impact on our economy.

A 2023 report by the American Immigration Council shows that immigrants contribute hundreds of billions in taxes and power key industries. Supporting their education strengthens our economy and fills the workforce pipeline.

We can’t afford to let potential go untapped. If the U.S. wants to lead globally, we must act locally by breaking down the financial barriers that keep immigrant students from thriving.

Education access for immigrants isn’t just a moral issue. It’s a national priority. Let’s make sure the American Dream doesn’t stop at the college admissions office.