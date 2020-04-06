Summer sessions beginning on May 18 will be held online

Suffolk University’s first round of summer session will begin online.

The university announced via email Monday that the three upcoming summer sessions, which begin May 18 and end on different dates, will be conducted online or remotely due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and uncertainty on when stay-at-home orders will be lifted.

“Some students may find that access to online courses this summer will be helpful in staying on their academic paths, getting ahead in their programs of study, or fulfilling other requirements,” said Suffolk President Marisa Kelly in the email. “For example, Suffolk online courses are counted towards the residency requirement for seniors, even when living on campus is not possible.”

The university also said that normal grading policies are expected to be in place and that it has not yet made decisions about sessions that begin later in the summer.