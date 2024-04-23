Michael’s Minute: Suffolk Rams stumble into season’s final stretch

This week in Suffolk University sports: baseball goes undefeated, softball continues skid, men’s tennis, men’s golf and track & field wrap up regular season.

Baseball had a three-game week, hosting a Commonwealth Coast Conference foe for a doubleheader before a non-conference road tilt a day later. Against the Wentworth Institute of Technology at home April 20, the Rams had a doubleheader on deck.

Game one of the doubleheader wasn’t close, with the Rams winning in mercy-rule fashion 12-2 in seven innings. Jonny Gilbride and Alex Sorenti-Burns homered while Garret Roberts got the win by pitching all seven innings.

In game two, the Rams scored three runs in both the first and eighth innings, prevailing 7-3. Pierce Salbego got the win on the mound, allowing three runs in six innings. It was Suffolk’s third straight win against the Leopards.

Traveling to Maine for a matchup with Saint Joseph’s College April 21, the Rams left no doubt in a dominating win. Scoring nine runs in the first and six in the second, the Rams had 15 runs quickly as they rolled to a 23-0 shutout win. Gilbride, Sorenti-Burns, Roberts, Max Martin and Harry Painter all homered while Painter also struck out 12 hitters in eight innings.

Suffolk softball had a four-game week with two doubleheaders. In game one April 17 against Bridgewater State University, Cynthia Rucinski had a complete game shutout on the mound while Diana Rucinski drove in the only run of the game in a 1-0 victory. Delaney Doidge hit a solo home run in the second game, but a back-and-forth contest ended in a 6-5 Bridgewater victory.

After an April 20 doubleheader against Wentworth was postponed, the Rams traveled to Roger Williams University for a doubleheader a day later. The Hawks swept the double dip, winning game one 5-2 and game two 7-3.

Facing Endicott College for their senior day match April 17, men’s tennis was handed a 7-2 loss to the Gulls. Mehdi Mered and Matthew Gallego won in singles play. After a road match against Emerson College scheduled for April 19 was canceled, the Rams wrapped up the regular season against Western New England University April 22. The Rams were handed a 6-3 loss, eliminating them from playoff contention.

Men’s golf wrapped up their spring slate with a two-match week. In the Gordon College shootout April 20, the Rams finished in first among the three-team field with 273 points, three better than second-place Gordon. Emmanuel College came in third. In the Roger Williams invitational a day later, the Rams swung their way to a third place finish in the eight team field.

The men’s and women’s track & field teams had their regular season wrap up at the Sean Collier Invitational April 20. No team scores were calculated on either side. The postseason kicks off for the Rams with the CCC Championships April 27, with Roger Williams hosting.