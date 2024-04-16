Bruins play-by-play broadcaster Edwards announces retirement

Michael Najarian TD Garden before a Boston Bruins game against the Vegas Golden Knights Feb. 29. The Bruins defeated the Golden Knights 5-4.

Jack Edwards, the TV play-by-play voice of the Boston Bruins for the last 19 years, has announced his retirement at the conclusion of the season.

Edwards had a 45-year career in sports journalism and broadcasting after graduating from the University of New Hampshire in 1979. He spent the last 19 years calling Bruins games on TV for New England Sports Network.

“I grew up a Bruins fan, and who had more fun than us over the last two decades? In collaboration with Bruins and NESN leadership, I recently decided that the time has come for me to finish my shift as the voice of the Boston Bruins,” Edwards said in a statement. “I am no longer able to attain the standards I set for myself, to honor the fans, the players, the Bruins organization and NESN with the best they all deserve.”

Edwards served as a sports anchor and reporter at WCVB and WHDH in the 1980s before joining ESPN in 1991 as an anchor and reporter, where he won an Emmy award for his reporting. He did play-by-play for ESPN’s coverage of hockey, soccer and the Little League World Series.

“I retire from broadcasting not with a heavy heart, but gratefulness for a 19-year-long joyride,” Edwards said. “I owe my career, my own pursuit of happiness, to the love and support of my family. I thank every member of the Bruins and NESN for your loyalty, helping me to achieve and live out a lifetime goal, high above the ice.”

Edwards will call the first round of the NHL playoffs for NESN as regional broadcasts are utilized along with national broadcasts for the first round of the NHL playoffs. A search will then commence to find a replacement for Edwards, who called games alongside color commentator Andy Brickley in the broadcast booth.

“I join the Bruins organization, NESN and hockey fans everywhere in congratulating Jack on an incredible career,” said Bruins CEO and Alternate Governor Charlie Jacobs in a statement. “Jack’s voice has been the soundtrack for generations of Bruins fans that have experienced so many incredible moments. His presence has been felt around the globe and he will forever be a part of the Bruins legacy.”

During his time at NESN, Edwards has earned a reputation with his unique descriptions and commentary during games, though certain remarks have led to criticism and brushback within hockey.

“Congratulations to Jack on a remarkable career of calling Boston Bruins hockey on NESN,” said President and CEO of NESN Sean McGrail in a statement. “Jack brought a distinctive and colorful personality to our broadcast that was unmistakably his own. I’d like to join everyone at NESN in thanking Jack for his contributions over the past 19 years.”

The Bruins and NESN announced they plan to honor Edwards and his career during the 2024-2025 regular season, though a date has not been set yet.