Cam Newton tests positive for COVID-19, Patriots Chiefs game postponed

Reports surfaced Saturday morning that Patriots Quarterback Cam Newton had tested positive for COVID-19 just one day ahead of the Patriots showdown with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Newton and the team reportedly received word of his positive result late Friday night, according to ESPN. Both the Patriots and Chiefs practice facilities have been shut down for at least the next two days.

“Late last night, we received notice that a Patriots player tested positive for COVID-19,” the Patriots said in a statement Saturday. “The player immediately entered self-quarantine. Several additional players, coaches and staff who have been in close contact with the player received point care tests this morning and all were negative for COVID-19.”

“We are in close consultation with the NFL, as well as our team of independent doctors and specialists, and will follow their guidance regarding our scheduled trip to Kansas City and game against the Chiefs,” the team said. “The health and safety of our team, as well as our opponent, are of highest priority.”

The NFL announced that the game will take place either Monday or Tuesday, but that will depend on if any other players from either team test positive for the virus over the next few days.

NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport also reported that Chiefs practice squad Quarterback Jordan Ta’amu had also tested positive for COVID-19 on Saturday. It is still unsure if any other players from either team have tested positive.

According to league rules, Newton will be placed on the COVID-19 list for at least five days depending on whether he is asymptomatic and receives multiple negative tests. If Newton has symptoms, he will likely be out for ten days, making it possible that he also misses next week’s game against the Denver Broncos.

If the game goes on between the Patriots and Chiefs, the loss of Newton is a big blow to the Patriots’ chances against the star-powered Chiefs. Newton brings the Patriots offense a different dynamic with his ability to run that will be difficult to overcome. Without Newton, the Patriots will likely start veteran Quarterback Brian Hoyer.

