Red Sox hire Craig Breslow as head of baseball operations

Michael Najarian Fenway Park during a Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 26.

The Boston Red Sox have found their new leader in the front office. The team announced Oct. 25 that Craig Breslow was hired as the Chief Baseball Officer of the team, replacing Chaim Bloom.

Bloom was fired in September as the Red Sox were spiraling toward their third last place American League East finish in four years, which came true at the end of the season. The Sox began their search for his replacement and chose Breslow, who pitched for the team in 2006 and again from the second half of 2012 to the end of 2015.

“We feel strongly that Craig is the right person at the right time to lead our baseball department. Craig’s understanding of the game is remarkable,” Red Sox owner John Henry said in a statement. “What convinced us to bring him aboard in this capacity was his highly strategic philosophy and his grasp of what it takes operationally in today’s evolving game to excel at the highest level in player acquisition, development and execution at the major league level. We are excited to welcome him back.”

Breslow was working in the Chicago Cubs organization prior to being hired in Boston. He was an assistant general manager and the vice president of pitching. According to the Boston Globe, Breslow had been called “the smartest man in baseball” by Minneapolis Star-Tribune writer LaVelle E. Neal III when Breslow was with the Minnesota Twins in 2008 and 2009.

Suffolk University senior Nick Woods is optimistic about the guidance that Breslow, a relief pitcher, can bring to the team’s pitching staff.

“I’m excited to see how he can improve the pitching development within the organization and build a World Series caliber roster,” said Woods.

Breslow will take over Bloom’s position as Chief Baseball Officer, which makes him the head of baseball operations with the Red Sox. Breslow was one of at least eight candidates who interviewed for the position, according to the Boston Globe.

“We met a number of extremely qualified candidates and Craig’s vision for how to bring another World Series Championship to Boston was extremely thoughtful, compelling, and inspiring,” Red Sox Chairman Tom Werner said in a statement. “He not only has deep experience as a front office executive, but he’s also a former player who knows the market extremely well. And while his baseball expertise remains the dominant factor, his genuine aspiration to create a better world sets him apart as an extraordinary leader.”

The Red Sox ended the 2023 season with a 78-84 record, the same record that they finished with in 2022. As the new Chief Baseball Officer, Breslow will be able to help decide whether or not the Red Sox bring in a second high-ranking front office member as they look to get back to the playoffs.