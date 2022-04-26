Mac touches down on campus

Mac with marketing professor Skip Perham at the Omni Parker House on the 20th

Patriots starting quarterback Mac Jones visited Suffolk University for a discussion on his football and personal college career last Wednesday.

The discussion, which took place at the Omni Parker House in downtown Boston, was moderated by Sawyer Business School marketing Professor Arthur Perham.

The discussion took on a variety of topics, including Mac’s career at the University of Alabama and his transition to the NFL. Perham also brought the crowd along for a discussion on Coach Nick Saban and Bill Belichick’s friendship and each coach’s personality.

“He’s an extremely humble and down-to-earth guy who shared valuable insight into his life on and off the field,” said senior broadcast journalism major Devon Distefano. “I’m just grateful that Suffolk and SGA was able to bring him in and give the students a chance to hear the perspective of a pro-athlete.”

Jones took time to discuss many of his past coaches, including two of the most successful coaches in recent football history, Saban of Alabama and Belichick of New England

“Coach Saban has like two oatmeal cream pies at 7 a.m. each day,” said Jones. “He’s very organized, can crack jokes and have a fine line between making everyone better and also having fun while doing it.”

Jones said that Belichick has a very similar managerial style to Saban.

“It’s something that’s in the process versus the results. The routine, the constant you know your job so do it, the do your job mentality, it’s all things we have to buy into,” said Jones. “Obviously I have a lot of work to do, and I’ve only been here for a year and I want to continue to learn from him like I learned from Coach Saban.”

Jones, who is a native of Jacksonville, Fla., said he’s loved his time in Boston thus far and has enjoyed adjusting to life in the Northeast.

“I love [Boston], I haven’t spent a ton of time here in downtown but it’s really pretty, obviously the suburbs are really pretty too.” said Jones. “I love the four seasons and the winters, it was fun to experience. I look forward to being here for a long time and learning more about the area of New England and Boston.”

While he is enjoying his time in New England, he told the crowd that he is not a fan of seafood.

Jones related his experience of coming out of college and going to the Patriots like any other college student entering the job market after graduation.

“It can be a little bit overwhelming at first, you know your first job for whoever might be doing that soon,” said Jones. “At the end of the day, I’m doing what I love and that’s hopefully what you guys all get the chance to do.”

Senior advertising major Austin Galinelli was one of more than 100 audience members in the crowd.

“It was just awesome. I’ve always wanted to see him,” Galinelli said. “He had a good rookie year and he always seemed like a cool dude.”

One thing Jones said that stuck with him, Galanelli added, was about what it takes to reach your goals.

“He was talking about just sticking true to yourself and doing what makes you passionate,” Galinelli said. “And if you care about that much, make sure you put in the work for it to be great.”

With the NFL Draft on Thursday, Mac reflected on his experience going through the process and what this year’s class should expect.

“There’s definitely a lot of emotion. Sophie [his girlfriend] and I moved a lot, you go train somewhere, we went back to Alabama, we were like where are we living, what do we do with our stuff, so there’s a lot that goes into it,” said Jones. “It’s just like if you’re waiting to hear back if you got a job or not. You just have to realize that it’s time that has to pass.”

Jones jokingly said that he doesn’t want the Patriots to draft any players from Michigan, while adding his wish list includes receivers from Alabama.

While Mac is hoping for some new receivers to dish touchdowns to, he’s also been dishing out his helping hand in the community, including recently giving $100,000 to the Boys and Girls Club of Brockton.

“I think its important to realize, as a player, the impact you can have,” said Jones. “You can reach people, but then you can inspire people.”

Galinelli said he’s looking forward to seeing Mac play next season.

“Especially when he wins his first Super Bowl,” he added.

