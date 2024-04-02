Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Former Red Sox president and CEO Lucchino dies

Michael Najarian, Sports EditorApril 2, 2024
Fenway+Park+after+a+Boston+Red+Sox+game+against+the+Tampa+Bay+Rays+on+Sept.+27.
Michael Najarian
Fenway Park after a Boston Red Sox game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Sept. 27.

Former Boston Red Sox President and CEO Larry Lucchino died April 2. He was 78.

Lucchino was a member of the team’s front office from 2002-2015 before purchasing the Pawtucket Red Sox, the Triple-A affiliate of the Boston Red Sox. Lucchino purchased the Red Sox along with John Henry and Tom Werner in 2001 and oversaw World Series championship wins in 2004, 2007 and 2013.

“Larry’s career unfolded like a playbook of triumphs, marked by transformative moments that reshaped ballpark design, enhanced the fan experience and engineered the ideal conditions for championships wherever his path led him, and especially in Boston,” Henry said in a statement. “Yet, perhaps his most enduring legacy lies in the remarkable people he helped assemble at the Red Sox, all of whom are a testament to his training, wisdom and mentorship.”

Before joining the Red Sox organization, Lucchino was the president of the Baltimore Orioles from 1989-1993 before becoming part of a group to purchase the San Diego Padres. He served as president and CEO of the Padres until he purchased the Red Sox with Henry and Werner.

“Larry was a formidable opponent in any arena, and while he battled hard, he always maintained the utmost respect for a worthy adversary and found genuine joy in sparring with people,” said Henry. “I was lucky enough to have had him in my corner for 14 years and to have called him a close friend for even longer. He was truly irreplaceable and will be missed by all of us at the Red Sox.”

Lucchino received an honorary degree from Suffolk University at the 2003 SUMMA ceremony. He holds honorary degrees from nine schools including Suffolk. Lucchino graduated from Princeton University and received his law degree from Yale University.

“There are so many of us who were given our start in baseball by Larry,” Red Sox President and CEO Sam Kennedy said in a statement. “He instilled in us, and so many others, a work ethic, passion, competitive fire that we will carry forever. His legacy is one that all of us who were taught by him feel a deep responsibility to uphold. When those he mentored moved on from the Red Sox, he would always say ‘We’ll leave a light on for you.’ The lights will always be on for you at Fenway Park, Larry. May you rest in peace.”

Lucchino helped to establish the Baltimore Orioles Foundation, the San Diego Padres Foundation and the Boston Red Sox Foundation during his time with those organizations, increasing the charitable work the organizations did.
