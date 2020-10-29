Suffolk will not raise tuition during 2021-2022 academic year, Kelly announces

Suffolk University announced Thursday that there will be no increase in tuition costs for the 2021-2022 academic year.

In an email sent to the Suffolk community, President Marisa Kelly said the decsion came down to the challenging financial circumstances students and families have faced during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Tuition costs can present financial challenges in any year,” Kelly wrote. “But at this particular moment we are especially mindful of the burden increased costs can place on students and families facing financial hardship.”

The tuition for students on Boston’s campus has been approved by the Board of Trustees at $41,242, the same price for the 2020-2021 academic year. The cost of a double bedroom in one of Suffolk’s residence halls will remain at $14,850 for the year, and meal plans will continue to cost $2,916 for both semesters.

Tuition at Suffolk’s Madrid campus will stay at $31,484 for the year.

