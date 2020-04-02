Six students, two employees at Suffolk test positive for COVID-19

Eight members of the Suffolk University community have tested positive for COVID-19, the Counseling Health and Wellness center (CHW) said in an email Thursday.

The eight cases include six students and two employees. All of the individuals have recovered or are currently recovering, CHW said.

Half of the students that tested were not diagnosed in the United States, according to the email. These individuals are receiving appropriate care, it said.

The university will keep the coronavirus advisory page on it’s website updated with the number of known positive cases in the community.

“It is important that the Suffolk community respects the privacy of individuals diagnosed with COVID-19, as we would for anyone with a health concern,” Suffolk officials said in the email.

Dean of Students Ann Coyne announced the first five cases in Suffolk students on March 23.

Students that have concerns about COVID-19 should contact CHW Monday through Friday at 617-573-8226.