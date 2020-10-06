Suffolk COVID-19 case count, campus testing site closes 

Suffolk University saw a four-day period with no new COVID-19 cases last week — the longest period with no new cases since the university’s first case was detected on Aug. 26.

No cases were reported on campus between Sept. 30 and Oct. 3, according to data from the university. Campus testing data from Oct. 4 – 6 had not been released at the time of this article’s publication.

Twenty-nine COVID-19 cases among Suffolk students, staff and faculty who have been to campus have been reported so far this semester. Of these cases, 20 tested positive on campus while nine tested positive off campus.

The first five cases were reported before Sept. 2: the first day night classes were held at Suffolk.

The highest seven day positivity average at Suffolk was .25% on Sept. 4 and Sept. 7, though no data was available for Sept. 5 – 6. The university saw the positivity average drop steadily to .07% by Sept. 17, then rise to .09% from Sept. 21 – 25.

Since then, the rate continued to fall to 0%.

Suffolk has administered 14,882 tests, including tests that were deemed invalid, since Aug. 18, according to university data.

Members of the Suffolk community were able to get tested in Sargent Hall and the Sawyer building. However, the Sawyer testing site will remain closed as of Oct. 5.

“An analysis of the data so far has revealed that all testing can be conducted at the Sargent site with the extension of operating hours,” according to an email sent to Suffolk staff members, which was obtained by The Journal. “Individuals who have signed up for a test at the Sawyer site should report to Sargent instead.”

The testing site at Room 205 in Sargent will be open from 7 a.m. – 7 p.m., Monday through Friday and from 8 – 11 a.m. Saturday, according to the email.

The seven day average positivity rate for Massachusetts was at 1.1% as of Oct. 3, compared to .9% on Sept. 1.

