Everything you need to know about classes, moving out of Suffolk’s residence halls and staying on campus

Suffolk University students will be moving out of the university’s residence halls this weekend after the university announced this week that all classes will be held online for the remainder of the semester due to the spread of the coronavirus.

Residence halls will cease operations on March 18, according to an email sent to students. On-campus students can move out as late as Tuesday, March 17, officials said in the email.

For a list of move-out times for each residence hall, see the bottom of this article.

Students who can not make these times may also use Friday, March 13, Monday, March 16, and Tuesday, March 17, to move out. Students can check out those days from 8 a.m to 8 p.m.

Students who have special circumstances may petition to remain on campus or leave their belongings there until later in the semester. These petitions are looked at on a case-by-case basis, as explained in the email.

Those who are permitted to stay on campus cannot have guests, Coyne said. The cafe in Sargent Hall will be open from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Firday and 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Meal plans of students who are allowed to stay on campus will remain active.

International students taking 12 credits or more can stay at Suffolk and remain in the United States. Questions and concerns can be directed to International Student Services at 607-273-8034.

Refunds will be given to students living in residence halls who have not been granted an exception to stay and students who have a remaining balance on their meal plans. Decisions about MBTA pass refunds are still in the works and have not been made, Suffolk Dean of Students Ann Coyne said.

No tuition refunds will be given, as classes will continue virtually “Because students will be receiving academic credit and grades for virtual classes and will have access to support and guidance from both faculty and staff,” wrote Coyne.

The email suggests students be prepared to attend virtual classes via Blackboard and Zoom. They should also be prepared if they become sick.

Students are expected to stay up to date with coursework under the direction of the professor. According to the university, the existing attendance and absence policy will remain in place and faculty is asked to accommodate situations case by case, according to Coyne.

Coyne writes that students are encouraged to submit an absence notification form when ill so the university can monitor illness when classes are virtual. This does not take the place of directly communicating the absence with faculty.

“If you become ill, you should directly communicate with your faculty to request an excused absence,” officials said in the email. “Consider keeping copies of all emails you send to faculty as well as work submitted.”

Advising and online registration for the fall semester will continue as students look toward the fall semester. Pre-registration and course search for undergraduates and graduates will begin March 16, with online registration for CAS and SBS students on April 6. A mixture of online advising opportunities will be available to students,with more information being released by March 15.

There have been no decisions made about commencement and senior week yet.

“At this time, there are no plans to cancel or alter the format of Commencement which is scheduled for Sunday, May 17. Graduating students will be notified immediately if plans change,” wrote Coyne.

The campus continues to be open, operating services such as the library and student service departments during regular hours. Suffolk services such as Counseling, Health and Wellness (CHW), Suffolk CARES and the Center for Learning and Academic Success will be available. Despite being operational, campus events and student organization meetings have been suspended, said Coyne via email Wednesday evening.

CHW is available during business hours at 617-573-8260, but do not go to the office before calling and speaking with someone. After business hours, call Massachusetts General Hospital Emergency Department at 617-724-4100 or your local emergency room if you need medical assistance.

Students are encouraged by Coyne to update their emergency contact information via E-Checkin.

“Our focus continues to be on the health of our community, while doing our best to adapt the academic program and student experience to minimize the impact on your education”,” wrote Coyne.

The university information hotline continues to be open and can be reached at 833-761-0115. Students and their families can call it from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday and from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday to get information residence hall closures, classes and other issues.

The following schedule is recommended for moving out.