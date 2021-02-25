Suffolk sets tentative date for Class of 2021 commencement ceremonies

Suffolk University has set a tentative date for the Class of 2021’s commencement ceremonies, according to an email sent to graduating students Thursday.

The in-person ceremonies are scheduled for Saturday, May 22, Dean of Students Ann Coyne said in the email.

“We have determined that this date change is necessary for planning an in-person ceremony (due to venue issues) and sincerely hope that this date change is not too disruptive for you and your families,” Coyne said.

The Sawyer Business School’s commencement is currently scheduled for 9 a.m. that day, while the College of Arts and Sciences’ ceremony is planned to start at 1:30 p.m. and the Law School is set for 5:30 p.m., according to the email.

Coyne said public health guidelines will determine whether or not the ceremonies will still be held in person.

She did not say what venue the university is aiming to use for the events.

“Please know that we are still very much hoping to have an in-person graduating ceremony if we are able to do so in the context of public health conditions,” Coyne said. “However, planning such an event within fluid public health conditions is challenging and has hindered our ability to convey the ceremony details that are typically available by this time of year.”

Suffolk’s Class of 2020 commencement is scheduled for Sunday, May 23, according to the university’s website.

Coyne said graduating students will receive further details about graduation in the coming week’s on the Class of 2021’s commencement webpage.

