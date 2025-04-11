President Kelly affirms support for Suffolk’s international community

Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly affirmed the university’s support for international community members in a statement April 10 as a response to the federal government revoking visas, detaining and deporting international students across the nation in recent weeks.

In the statement, Kelly recognized the university’s commitment to “access and inclusion” as critical to achieving Suffolk’s mission and how the international community makes Suffolk better.

“At Suffolk, we value our international students, faculty and staff, for strengthening the University’s core mission and adding a vibrancy to the campus from which all of us benefit. You enrich our entire community, and we will support you,” said Kelly.

International students made up 14% of Suffolk’s total student population as of Fall 2023, enrollment records show. The Boston Globe named Suffolk as one of many New England universities with a large international student population that may see an impact from President Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting higher education.

Kelly laid out ways the International Student Services Office is working to assist international students with questions and concerns about how they may be impacted by the executive orders signed by Trump. ISSO is “closely monitoring” the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System to notify and provide support to students whose visa status may change unexpectedly, the statement said.

Suffolk is also working with international community members who are already traveling outside the United States on university business, like those taking travel courses, on how to plan for re-entry to the U.S. and exploring options for international students in Boston to stay in university housing over the summer if they wish.

ISSO and Suffolk’s Human Resources team will also reach out to international students, staff and faculty with information and resources, the statement said.

Kelly emphasized that Suffolk stands with its international community and will continue to support those within it amid the current political landscape.

“The bottom line is that our international students and employees are welcome here and will be supported by this University as the valuable community members that they are,” said Kelly.