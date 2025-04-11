Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

President Kelly affirms support for Suffolk’s international community

Leo Woods, News EditorApril 11, 2025

Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly affirmed the university’s support for international community members in a statement April 10 as a response to the federal government revoking visas, detaining and deporting international students across the nation in recent weeks.

In the statement, Kelly recognized the university’s commitment to “access and inclusion” as critical to achieving Suffolk’s mission and how the international community makes Suffolk better.

“At Suffolk, we value our international students, faculty and staff, for strengthening the University’s core mission and adding a vibrancy to the campus from which all of us benefit. You enrich our entire community, and we will support you,” said Kelly.

International students made up 14% of Suffolk’s total student population as of Fall 2023, enrollment records show. The Boston Globe named Suffolk as one of many New England universities with a large international student population that may see an impact from President Donald Trump’s executive orders targeting higher education.

Kelly laid out ways the International Student Services Office is working to assist international students with questions and concerns about how they may be impacted by the executive orders signed by Trump. ISSO is “closely monitoring” the Student and Exchange Visitor Information System to notify and provide support to students whose visa status may change unexpectedly, the statement said.

Suffolk is also working with international community members who are already traveling outside the United States on university business, like those taking travel courses, on how to plan for re-entry to the U.S. and exploring options for international students in Boston to stay in university housing over the summer if they wish.

ISSO and Suffolk’s Human Resources team will also reach out to international students, staff and faculty with information and resources, the statement said.

Kelly emphasized that Suffolk stands with its international community and will continue to support those within it amid the current political landscape.

“The bottom line is that our international students and employees are welcome here and will be supported by this University as the valuable community members that they are,” said Kelly.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Campus
Suffolk students, faculty and other community members gather at the university to hear from members of Combatants for Peace after film screening.
'Collective liberation for all:' Combatants for Peace bring messages of nonviolent resistance to Suffolk
Suffolk University women's soccer team members Gianna Maina (left) and Malia Young (right) planting trees in East Boston for Service Day. Courtesy of Ava Klemm.
Suffolk community gives back to Boston in 27th annual Service Day
Courtesy of Rachael Cobb
Suffolk University named ‘voter friendly’ for students by Campus Vote Project
Dr. Andrea Love and Dr. Patricia Hogan (center) discuss scientific misinformation and how to combat it at “Science & Reproductive Rights: How Combating Misinformation and Improving Scientific Literacy Empowers the Fight for Reproductive Justice” March 27.
Dr. Andrea Love sheds light on health and science in a time of misinformation
The 2025 Black Excellence Award recipients pose for a photo with Suffolk University President Marisa Kelly. Courtesy of Jaylen Gomez.
'I am Black, I am proud;' Suffolk recognizes community members at Black Excellence Awards
(Left to right) Joey Pisani, Lindsey Salek, Elauna Harris-Jones, Maya Callahan from Suffolk Intertextuals and Kaylee Sanchez at the used book sale benefiting people affected by the California wildfires. Courtesy of Lindsey Salek.
Suffolk University's Young Feminist Party mobilizes student activists on campus
More in News
In the nation: Wu launches re-election campaign, Stock market tumbles in response to Trump tariffs, Storms kill at least 20 in South and Midwest, Supreme Court rules on Trump administration deportations, Councilor Fernandes Anderson resigns amid corruption scandal
In the nation: Wu launches re-election campaign, Stock market tumbles in response to Trump tariffs, Storms kill at least 20 in South and Midwest, Supreme Court rules on Trump administration deportations, Councilor Fernandes Anderson resigns amid corruption scandal
An estimated 100,000 people gathered at Boston City Hall April 5 for the "Hands Off!" rally protesting President Donald Trump.
Thousands in Boston protest Trump administration during 'Hands Off!' demonstration
Here's where college students may see the most impact from Trump's tariffs
Here's where college students may see the most impact from Trump's tariffs
Dr. Yolanda Covington-Ward discusses her research on Liberians who fled the country during its 14-year-long civil war at the second Sankofa lecture March 31.
Second Sankofa lecture examines Liberian's experiences post-civil war
In the nation: Tufts student detained by ICE held in Louisiana, AG Bondi orders death penalty for suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, Retrial for Karen Read begins, Trump tells NBC 'I'm not joking' about third term
In the nation: Tufts student detained by ICE held in Louisiana, AG Bondi orders death penalty for suspect in UnitedHealthcare CEO killing, Retrial for Karen Read begins, Trump tells NBC 'I'm not joking' about third term
Filmmakers of the "Mayor of Lowell" documentary premiered the film at the Modern Theatre March 21.
Suffolk alumni honor first Cambodian mayor in US with documentary film
More in Showcase
L-R: Silvana Estifanos as Teen Britt, Joel McHale as Kodiak, Ashley Sutton as Hanna, Sophie Thatcher as Teen Natalie, Kevin Alves as Teen Travis and Anisa Harris as Teen Robin in Yellowjackets, episode 8, season 3, streaming on Paramount+ with SHOWTIME, 2025.
Hunting for answers in the 'Yellowjackets' season 3 finale
Orange nasturtiums draping over the Isabella Stewart Garnder Museum's courtyard.
Spring has sprung at the Isabella Stewart Gardner Museum with new flower exhibit
Customer shopping at Brookline's newest thrift store, 2nd Street.
Coolidge Corner adds new thrift store to its collection
Freshman Tighe Hosman competing in the 60 meter hurdles at the USATF New England indoor track & field championships Feb. 23 (courtesy of Sophia DiNanno).
Outdoor track & field speeds into Suffolk record books
Suffolk spring sports stumble into conference play with tough week
Suffolk spring sports stumble into conference play with tough week
Coburn on the attack during a 14-9 loss against UMass Boston March 6 (courtesy of Ally Colburn)
Ally Colburn: Suffolk lacrosse’s inaugural star sets the standard
About the Contributor
Leo Woods
Leo Woods, News Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major concentrating in public policy and law with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has a passion for political reporting and previously served as Photo Editor for The Journal. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People in 2023 for the History Project. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal