Think of those who have been forgotten during this pandemic

COVID-19 had less of an impact on the Suffolk community two weeks ago. At that point, only international spring break trips were canceled and just those studying abroad in China and Italy were asked to return home.

The dining halls were open and students were studying for midterms while turning in their last-minute assignments. The student body was about to leave campus for spring break with the intention of returning for the rest of the semester.

Now the residence halls are practically empty, the city is barren and the graduating class waits to hear any information about ceremonies that may very well get canceled.

This global pandemic has changed the world. Many are home with their families on a “coronacation,” waiting for social gathering bans to be lifted, restaurants to be opened and their lives to resume as normal.

Unfortunately, some don’t have it that easy.

Think of all the LGBTQ+ individuals, out or not, that have been sent home without warning. Transgender kids are being purposefully misgendered or left homeless by disapproving families.

Consider the international students that are trapped in dorm buildings because they can’t travel back home to their loved ones abroad.

What about the parents that can’t explain to their young children why they can’t play with their friends and have to stay home?

Don’t forget about the homes that live paycheck to paycheck and are struggling to stock up during the next few weeks of self-quarantine, and keep your thoughts with those recently laid off, not just until the pandemic is over, but for good. Not every small business can survive a three-week closure.

Think about those trapped in camps at the border here in the U.S., and abroad. Most are children without parents or the proper supplies to stay healthy.

Think about the domestic abuse victims trapped with their abusers at home with nowhere to go.

Think about those who are immunocompromised and can’t leave their home.

These are just a few of the situations that are all unique and impacting different homes, making this pandemic one of the hardest times of someone’s life.

There is a need for everyone within the Suffolk community to support each other. Check in on your friends, family, professors, coworkers and club members during this time. Make sure that everyone is doing OK, and if they aren’t, find out what can be done to help them out.

A simple facetime, call, text message or email could mean the world to someone. We need to help and uplift others as much as possible right now — and continue to do so after this pandemic is over.