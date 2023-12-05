Snow+in+the+forecast+for+week+of+Dec.+13

Another chilly week lies ahead for Dec. 6 to Dec. 13, and Wednesday morning could bring Boston its first snowfall of the season according to the National Weather Service and AccuWeather.

The NWS is showing a 40% chance of snow Wednesday morning with the European Prediction model showing a rain-snow mix for your morning commute to class. Wednesday will also have a high of 36 falling to 24 in the evening.

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a high in the mid-30s dropping to the mid-20s in the evening.

Friday we’ll see a slight warming with a high near 45 falling to just above freezing in the evening.

Saturday will be warmer with sun and a high near 51 dropping to the high 30s in the evening.

Unfortunately, while Sunday will bring us warm temperatures in the low 60s, it will also bring us rain that will continue through the evening and into Monday.

Finals week will kick-off rainy with a high in the low 50s dropping to the high 30s in the evening.

The sun will return Tuesday but so will cooler temperatures with a high of 47 dropping to 34 in the evening.