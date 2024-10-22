Women’s basketball starting season hungry after playoff defeat

Michael Najarian Suffolk University women’s basketball is entering another season at the Larry E. Smith and Michael S. Smith Court.

With fall sports close to wrapping their seasons up, winter sports are eager to start up again. This includes the Suffolk University women’s basketball team, who are excited to pick up from where they left off last season.

The team had a strong season last year, ending with a 20-7 overall record, and making it to the Commonwealth Coast Conference semifinals. However, they are looking to take it all the way this year under the leadership of coach Edward Leyden and captain Maddie Stewart.

Looking back to last year, Leyden said he loved how the team played.

“The players were great teammates. I respected how they fought, how they didn’t give in, their hustle and their extra effort in practice,” said Leyden.

Junior point guard Colby Guinta agreed, saying the team went through a lot of adversity last season.

“I thought we improved from the year before and grew a lot as a team,” said Guinta.

Last season, the team lost to Western New England University in the semifinals with a score of 69-51. Guinta said she wished the team had gone further but she is excited to try again this season.

“We have learned a lot and will keep improving as a group,” said Guinta.

This year’s captain is Maddie Stewart, a senior guard who is also looking forward to going farther in the playoffs this season.

“We had a strong group of returners and a solid bunch of freshmen last season. Honestly, I’m really proud of how we all came together and worked hard,” said Stewart. “Getting to the semifinals was huge for us, and it’s definitely motivation for the next season.”

Looking ahead to this season, coach Leyden said, with practice, the team can be even better than they were last season.

“We have a lot of work to do on ourselves, but I feel we have as good a chance as anyone,” said Leyden.

Stewart agreed, saying how she’s very excited for the upcoming season.

“Following last season’s semifinal loss, I think everyone is excited and hungry to take it even further this year,” she said.

As captain, Stewart plans to keep the team’s energy and enthusiasm up, and have that carry from practices to games.

“Last season, our chemistry was a big reason for our success. This year, I’m focused on keeping that energy going in practices and making sure we stay connected off the court so it carries over into games,” said Stewart.

This year, there are two new assistant coaches joining the coaching staff, Lauren Romito and Ava Salti. Guinta said how it already helped the team a lot at practice.

“Having more eyes and brains on basketball is always important and needed,” said Guinta.

Regarding the team’s main goals for the season, coach Leyden said he’s focused on three important things.

“To play as a team, to pass the ball and to be tough and have each other’s back,” he said.

As for Stewart, she’s aiming for the team to play solid basketball all season long.

“In the past, we’ve had ups and downs with injuries and morale, but it’s a long season, so staying together and growing as a team is key. I’m excited for a fun season and can’t wait to make it back to the playoffs,” said Stewart.

The team’s first official game is at the Thomas College Terrier Tip-Off Classic in Waterville Maine, Nov. 9.