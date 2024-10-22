Michael’s Minute: Suffolk sports enter final stretch of fall season strong

This week in Suffolk University sports: scoreless week for women’s soccer, men’s soccer produces strong week, men’s golf begins fall postseason and cross country tests CNE mettle

Volleyball wins lone game of week

Facing Nichols College Oct. 16 in their lone game of the week, volleyball took care of the Bison in straight sets. The 3-0 win puts the Rams at 19-4 overall and extends their winning streak to five games.

After a close 25-21 win in set one, the Rams took set two with a 25-16 cushion before going on to win the final set 25-15. The Rams had 39 kills on the night, with 22 of them coming from McKenna Keowen and Sami Shore. Keowen was also one dig away from a double-double while Shore added four blocks and a .500 attack percentage.

The Rams enter the final stretch of the regular season, with six games left. Only two of those games are home matchups, while five of the final six are pivotal Conference of New England showdowns.

Scoreless week for women’s soccer

The bad news for women’s soccer is that they weren’t able to score a goal in either of their two games this week. The good news is that their opponents couldn’t score a goal either.

Against Western New England University Oct. 15, the Rams and Golden Bears played to a scoreless tie. Suffolk goalkeeper Arden Ferrari-Henry finished the game with five saves, while WNE goalkeeper Molly McLaughlin had four.

On the road against Curry College Oct. 19, it was another 0-0 final score between the Rams and Colonels. Suffolk is now 1-3-2 in CNE play and 7-3-4 overall. It was another five save shutout performance for Ferrari-Henry in goal for the Rams, while Curry goalkeeper Hannah Correa ended the game with eight saves.

Men’s soccer produces strong week

Facing Western New England in East Boston Oct. 16, men’s soccer squeaked by the Golden Bears with a 1-0 win to remain unbeaten in CNE play. Taj Jensen had the lone goal and Nathan Harlow put together a six save shutout as the Rams defeated the Golden Bears for the first time since 2003 and just the second time ever.

Against Curry College Oct. 19, the offense stole the show for the Rams as goals from Luke Blawn, Francisco Valck, Erik Van Even and TJ Maselek gave the Rams a 4-0 lead 50 minutes into the game.

Curry’s offense found their stride after that, scoring three goals in 10 minutes to quickly turn a four goal deficit into a one goal battle. Harlow was perfect in net for the Rams after that, as his four saves on the day were enough to seal a 4-3 Suffolk win. The Rams boosted their CNE record to 5-0-1 with the win.

Facing Endicott College Oct. 22, the Rams were handed their first conference loss of the season with a 1-0 shutout defeat. Fisher Mills scored the only goal of the game as goalkeeper Brady O’Toole picked up the shutout in net for the Gulls. Harlow had two saves for the Rams.

Women’s golf wraps up fall schedule

Women’s golf competed at the New England Intercollegiate Golf Association championship in Brewster, Massachusetts, where the Rams finished in fourth place as a team.

The two day score of 685 put the Rams behind Babson College, Wellesley College and Bates College. The performance was the best among teams in the Northeast Women’s Golf Conference as the Rams get set to defend their NWGC title in the spring.

Men’s golf begins fall postseason

Competing at the NEIGA championship as well, men’s golf turned in a 13th place finish in the field of 22 teams. The score of 637 and +61 gave them 13th place, while CNE rival Endicott took home the tournament title. Conference rivals in the University of Hartford and Roger Williams University also finished in the top five.

Cross country tests CNE mettle

Men’s and women’s cross country competed in the Connecticut College Invitational Oct. 19, with both squads facing nationally ranked competition as well as CNE rivals in the large field of teams.

The women’s squad compiled 623 points to run to a 20th place team finish out of 37. The Rams were the best CNE squad on the course, beating conference rivals Roger Williams University and Gordon College as they aim to win the CNE title for a fourth straight year. Amalia Dorion was the fastest CNE runner on the course behind a 22:40.7 six kilometer time.

The men’s squad finished with 689 points, good for a 23rd place finish out of 35 teams. The Rams finished ahead of conference rival Roger Williams as well as Hartford. Senior Tim Barry fought through an elbow to the face early in the race to finish with a 26:16 eight kilometer time, while Cameron Fredette blew right past his previous 26:46.8 personal record to finish with a 25:57.9 time that made him the first Ram across the finish line.