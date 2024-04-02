Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Wet weather brings warm temps for week of April 3

Sarah Roberts, News EditorApril 2, 2024
Brooklyn Leighton

Boston should expect lots of rain but warmer temperatures this week, according to AccuWeather

Wednesday will be a washout with temperatures sticking in the mid-40s with 70% humidity and wind gusts up to 47 miles-per-hour. In the evening, the temperature will drop to about 37 degrees with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. There’s a great probability of a snow and rain mixture at night in parts of New England. 

By Thursday afternoon the precipitation should stop and temperatures will remain around 41 degrees with 83% humidity, according to AccuWeather. In the evening, temperatures will hang around 36 degrees with rain and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour. 

On Friday, it will be partly sunny with a high of 46 degrees and 38-mile-per-hour wind gusts, according to AccuWeather. Evening temperatures will fall to about 37 degrees. 

Saturday will see more clouds than sun with a high of 43 degrees, dropping to the mid-30s with showers in the evening. 

Although Sunday morning will be about 44 degrees, according to AccuWeather there’s a great chance of flurries in the morning. Temperatures will rise to the low-50s in the afternoon and drop to 40 degrees in the evening.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm up to the low-60s and the UV index will reach six, according to AccuWeather. The temperature will drop to 42 degrees in the evening. 

Tuesday’s high is 57 degrees with another UV index of six. The temperature will drop to the low-40s in the evening.

About the Contributors
Sarah Roberts, News Editor | she/her
Sarah is a senior from Taunton, Massachusetts, majoring in print and web journalism. She’s on the cross country and indoor/outdoor track and field teams. When she’s not running along the Charles or doing laps on the track in East Boston, you will probably find her in a coffee shop. Sarah is a coffee connoisseur and enjoys trying new coffee places frequently. In her free time if she isn’t reading, she’s watching some true crime shows or rewatching Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time. After college, she hopes to work in investigative journalism.
Brooklyn Leighton, Opinion Editor | she/her
Brooklyn is a junior English major with a concentration in creative writing and a minor in journalism from Falmouth, Massachusetts. When she isn’t working on writing a book, she is listening to Taylor Swift, watching Marvel movies, or reading. She loves cats, baking, and spending time with her friends. After graduation, she plans on becoming an author and literary agent. 

