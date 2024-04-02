Wet+weather+brings+warm+temps+for+week+of+April+3

Boston should expect lots of rain but warmer temperatures this week, according to AccuWeather.

Wednesday will be a washout with temperatures sticking in the mid-40s with 70% humidity and wind gusts up to 47 miles-per-hour. In the evening, the temperature will drop to about 37 degrees with wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour. There’s a great probability of a snow and rain mixture at night in parts of New England.

By Thursday afternoon the precipitation should stop and temperatures will remain around 41 degrees with 83% humidity, according to AccuWeather. In the evening, temperatures will hang around 36 degrees with rain and wind gusts up to 30 miles per hour.

On Friday, it will be partly sunny with a high of 46 degrees and 38-mile-per-hour wind gusts, according to AccuWeather. Evening temperatures will fall to about 37 degrees.

Saturday will see more clouds than sun with a high of 43 degrees, dropping to the mid-30s with showers in the evening.

Although Sunday morning will be about 44 degrees, according to AccuWeather there’s a great chance of flurries in the morning. Temperatures will rise to the low-50s in the afternoon and drop to 40 degrees in the evening.

Monday will be mostly sunny and warm up to the low-60s and the UV index will reach six, according to AccuWeather. The temperature will drop to 42 degrees in the evening.

Tuesday’s high is 57 degrees with another UV index of six. The temperature will drop to the low-40s in the evening.