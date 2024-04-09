Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Boston looks at a gloomy few days for week of April 10, sun to come out for Marathon Monday

Sarah Roberts, News EditorApril 9, 2024
Brooklyn Leighton

A few more days of rain are ahead for downtown Boston but don’t pack your sunscreen away just yet temperatures will heat up in time for Boston Marathon weekend.

Wednesday in downtown Boston will reach a high of 60 degrees but showers in the afternoon are expected. Wind gusts will reach 21 miles-per-hour, according to AccuWeather. The low for Wednesday night is 46 degrees with some showers.

The April showers will continue on Thursday morning with the temperature sitting around 50 degrees and reaching a high of 56 during the day with a couple hours of showers, according to AccuWeather.

Friday will be much more mild at 62 degrees with rain and a chance of a thunderstorm. According to AccuWeather, wind gusts will reach 47 miles-per-hour.

The sun will try to make an appearance on Saturday with a high of 56 degrees and a much lower probability of rain. The temperature will drop to 43 degrees Saturday night. 

On Sunday, Boston will see a cloudy 62 degrees but don’t ditch your sunscreen, the UV index will reach 5. Sunday night will drop to 50 degrees with some periods of rain, according to AccuWeather.

The sun will be shining bright for Marathon Monday with a high of 66 degrees and a max UV index of 7. 

Tuesday morning will be sunny and 62 degrees. The high on the day is 63 degrees with “brilliant sunshine,” according to AccuWeather.
About the Contributors
Sarah Roberts, News Editor | she/her
Sarah is a senior from Taunton, Massachusetts, majoring in print and web journalism. She’s on the cross country and indoor/outdoor track and field teams. When she’s not running along the Charles or doing laps on the track in East Boston, you will probably find her in a coffee shop. Sarah is a coffee connoisseur and enjoys trying new coffee places frequently. In her free time if she isn’t reading, she’s watching some true crime shows or rewatching Gilmore Girls for the hundredth time. After college, she hopes to work in investigative journalism.
Brooklyn Leighton, Opinion Editor | she/her
Brooklyn is a junior English major with a concentration in creative writing and a minor in journalism from Falmouth, Massachusetts. When she isn’t writing poetry and prose, she is listening to Taylor Swift, watching Marvel movies, or reading. She loves cats, baking, history and spending time with her friends. After graduation, she plans on becoming an author and literary agent. 

