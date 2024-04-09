Boston looks at a gloomy few days for week of April 10, sun to come out for Marathon Monday

A few more days of rain are ahead for downtown Boston but don’t pack your sunscreen away just yet — temperatures will heat up in time for Boston Marathon weekend.

Wednesday in downtown Boston will reach a high of 60 degrees but showers in the afternoon are expected. Wind gusts will reach 21 miles-per-hour, according to AccuWeather. The low for Wednesday night is 46 degrees with some showers.

The April showers will continue on Thursday morning with the temperature sitting around 50 degrees and reaching a high of 56 during the day with a couple hours of showers, according to AccuWeather.

Friday will be much more mild at 62 degrees with rain and a chance of a thunderstorm. According to AccuWeather, wind gusts will reach 47 miles-per-hour.

The sun will try to make an appearance on Saturday with a high of 56 degrees and a much lower probability of rain. The temperature will drop to 43 degrees Saturday night.

On Sunday, Boston will see a cloudy 62 degrees but don’t ditch your sunscreen, the UV index will reach 5. Sunday night will drop to 50 degrees with some periods of rain, according to AccuWeather.

The sun will be shining bright for Marathon Monday with a high of 66 degrees and a max UV index of 7.

Tuesday morning will be sunny and 62 degrees. The high on the day is 63 degrees with “brilliant sunshine,” according to AccuWeather.