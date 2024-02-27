False+spring+ahead+for+first+week+of+March

According to the National Weather Service, we have another week of spring weather ahead but first, we’ll have to deal with some rain.

Wednesday will be warm for the season with a high near 59. Don’t think about enjoying it though, as we’re looking at a washout with showers throughout the day. It’ll fall to around 27 in the evening and it’s possible we’ll experience a rain and snow mix overnight.

The National Weather Service has also issued a wind advisory for Wednesday into Thursday morning. Good luck keeping that umbrella open while walking around downtown.

Thursday will be sunny but cooler with a high in the mid-30s falling to around 25 in the evening. Thursday evening will also see the wind calming down.

Friday begins a warming period, with partly cloudy skies and a high near 48 falling to 37 in the evening.

Saturday will be mostly cloudy but warm with a high near 54. There’s a chance for some showers after 1 p.m. continuing until around 1 a.m. Sunday. Saturday night will have a low near 43.

Clouds continue Sunday but so does the warmer weather with a high near 53 falling to the low to mid 40s in the evening. Sunday also brings a chance of rain in the afternoon.

For the start of classes, the clouds and temperatures in the 50s are staying with us. Monday evening the temperatures will again drop to the low 40s and will bring a chance of rain.

Tuesday the chance of rain decreases but is still present with a high near 51.