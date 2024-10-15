Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

Suffolk Weekend packs itinerary for Ramily

Alexis Crochiere, Asst. News EditorOctober 15, 2024
Leo Woods

Suffolk University’s Orientation and New Student Programs Office planned a slate of events to spark Ramily pride during midterm season with this year’s Suffolk Weekend Oct. 17-19.

Suffolk Weekend invites all students, families, friends, staff and alumni to enjoy a number of activities on and off campus to promote community engagement and bring a little fun to the fall.

“I’ve attended at least one Suffolk weekend event every year I’ve been here at Suffolk and had a great time doing so,”  said Ali Rera, senior biology major. “The last couple years I’ve really liked competing in the cornhole tournament with my friend Anna. We’ve never made it past the second round, but we’ve always had fun!”

Some of the events are cost free, including an Alumni Networking night, access to an art gallery exhibit and a Suffolk Law panel.

“Suffolk Weekend is designed to foster connections within the Suffolk community, bringing together students, alumni, families and friends while highlighting both the campus and the vibrant city of Boston,” said Alex Paterson, director of orientation.

There are also additional tours and experiences partnered through Suffolk at discounted rates to get the full Boston experience at a fraction of the price, including a Ghosts and Gravestones Bus Tour and Boston Duck Tour that can each retail for up to $50 but would cost alumni and families $25-$30 and current students $10.

“Whether enjoying panoramic views from the top of the Prudential building at View Boston or teaming up in Rammy’s Annual Cornhole Tournament, there’s something for everyone,” said Paterson. “The celebration culminates in a community-wide carnival featuring games, food and performances by Pasion Latina, SUDC, Tip Tap Toe and The Ramifications.”

One of the more popular events, Rammy’s Annual Cornhole Tournament Oct. 19, directly benefits the Suffolk CARES Program, a program dedicated to help students face a wide range of challenges like food insecurity or health emergencies during their college experience. 

“I’ll be appreciating the weekend as a student for the last time, but luckily alumni can also participate in the cornhole tournament, so I’ll be back,” said Rera.  “As much as I’m going to miss being a student attending these events, I am excited to be able to go to the alumni exclusive events, they always look really cool!”

The weekend will wrap up with a community-wide carnival night with President Marisa Kelly that will include games, refreshments and performances by Suffolk performing arts groups on Saturday night Oct. 19.

Registration for all events will be open until the weekend begins and can be found on SUConnect

for students and staff.



Alexis Crochiere
Alexis Crochiere, Asst. News Editor | she/her
Lex Crochiere is a Broadcast Journalism major from Taunton, Mass. When she's not writing for the Journal she can be found in the editing lab, at the gym, or listening to the Cranberries.
Leo Woods
Leo Woods, News Editor | he/him

Leo is a senior political science major concentrating in public policy and law with a minor in journalism from Clinton, Connecticut. He has a passion for political reporting and previously served as Photo Editor for The Journal. He has photographed political events, protests, performing arts groups and documented Boston Pride for the People in 2023 for the History Project. After graduation, he plans on attending law school and working in politics.

