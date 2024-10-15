Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

OPINION: We need to start taking climate change seriously

Kamdyn Sargent, Journal ContributorOctober 15, 2024
Brooklyn Leighton

In the wake of Hurricanes Helene and Milton, and with the possible threat of another storm looming over the south climate change is on many people’s minds. But it is no new issue; the climate crisis has been present and ever-growing for a long time, and now more than ever it is important that we give all of our attention to this issue. 

Hurricanes Helene and Milton have left a trail of destruction and hardship in their wake. As communities brace for the aftermath of these two powerful storms, the impact on residents has been profound and devastating. 

Hurricane Helene, which struck the southwestern coast of Florida last week, brought torrential rains and winds exceeding 120 mph. Coastal towns faced severe flooding, with many residents forced to evacuate their homes. Emergency services have been stretched thin, working tirelessly to rescue those trapped by rising waters. Reports indicate that Helene left over 230 people dead, with roadways becoming impassable due to fallen trees and debris. 

Just days later, Hurricane Milton intensified as it approached the southern region, further complicating relief efforts. Milton’s unpredictable path has resulted in widespread panic, with residents scrambling to stock up on supplies as they prepare for yet another storm. 

In recent years, there have been wide political divides surrounding climate change and human impact on the environment. In the devastation left behind by the recent hurricanes, it is vitally important that differences in views are put aside and action is taken. It cannot be denied that politics and government action are what widely shape environmental impact. 

A question comes to mind: have American politicians failed to tackle climate change effectively? It is the greatest threat facing the planet and yet so many seem blind to the issue. This is not to say that major politicians have done nothing; action has been taken, but is it enough? 

When campaigning back in 2020, President Joe Biden ran for president with the most progressive climate action plan of any major presidential candidate in U.S. history. In August 2022, President Biden signed the Inflation Reduction Act into law, which invested hundreds of billions of dollars into clean energy, electric vehicles, environmental justice and more. In July 2022 during a press conference in Somerset, Massachusetts, at the Brayton Point Power Station, Biden said that climate change is a clear and present danger and that he had plans for executive climate action. 

“Climate change is literally an existential threat to our nation and to the world,” said Biden. 

While the Biden Administration has undoubtedly taken major action towards the climate crisis, there is still much work to be done. Anyone with any sort of platform should absolutely be speaking on this, from social media influencers to celebrities to political figures. 

As important as it is for those with large platforms to take action, it is just as important for the individual citizen to do the same. How can this be done? 

As a student at Suffolk University, you can join the Suffolk Environmental Club; a club for students interested in climate justice. The club is open to anyone and provides great resources for Suffolk students looking to take action as well as fun environment-based activities. The Environmental Club meets on Thursdays at 12:30 p.m. in Samia room 314. 

I believe that climate change is one of the most pressing issues humanity will ever face. We’re talking about the slow yet impending collapse of entire ecosystems; life as we know it is changing by the day. We shouldn’t have to live in a world where we wonder what will be completely underwater in 10 years or what species will be extinct. 

The climate crisis is not a lost cause; we still have time to make positive changes. The impact of this issue is not inevitable. We decide how to approach this problem, the effects of climate change are entirely in our hands now.

When looking to the future, we need to set our eyes on a better, healthier climate; it is not only up to politicians but to us as individuals to fight this rapidly growing threat and work towards a better future for our planet.

Brooklyn Leighton
Brooklyn Leighton, Managing Editor & Opinion Editor | she/her
Brooklyn is a senior English major with a concentration in creative writing and a minor in journalism from Falmouth, Massachusetts. 
