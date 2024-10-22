Around the world: Omni Hotel workers end strike, Boston bridge renamed after Bill Russell, Biden announces free birth control, Liam Payne dies at 31

Omni hotel workers end strike

Unionized workers from two Omni hotels in Boston voted unanimously Oct. 20 to approve a new contract for employees that will provide increased wages, health benefits and other job protections following nearly a week of striking.



The Boston Globe reported the contract will give approximately 685 employees from The Omni Boston Seaport Hotel and The Omni Parker House an incremental wage hike beginning Jan. 1, 2025 and ending in March 2028. Tipped employees’ hourly wages will be increased by $5 and non-tipped workers will get a $10 increase over the three years. The first increase will be $1 for tipped workers and $2 for non-tipped workers.

The contract also includes new health and safety measures, higher pension contributions and updated requirements for re-hiring and compensating workers during layoffs, according to The Globe.

The Omni Parker House, open since 1855, is the oldest continuously running hotel in the United States. The Omni Boston Seaport Hotel is one of the largest hotels in Boston and has been open since 2021.

Unite Here Local 26, the union that represents Omni workers, also represents striking workers at Hilton Boston Logan Airport and Hilton Boston Park Plaza. The contract will not end the strikes for Hilton workers, who walked off the job Oct. 6, The Globe reported.

Carlos Aramayo, the union’s president, said the contract was one of the strongest victories for the union following multiple strikes this year, including a three-day picket Labor Day weekend.



“We set out with very reasonable demands — demands that I think any worker would have. We want to be able to live in the community where we work. We want to be able to take care of our guests. … In order to do that, we need world-class wages,” Aramayo said in an interview with The Globe.



Before the contract was ratified, nearly 1,300 hotel workers were on strike in Boston, including front desk attendants, housekeepers, cooks, bartenders and more, according to The Globe.

Boston bridge renamed for Celtics legend Bill Russell

The North Washington Street Bridge was officially renamed after Boston Celtics legend and civil rights activist Bill Russell Oct. 22.

The former NBA player passed away in 2022 at the age of 88 but his legacy will now live on in view of TD Garden.

Mayor of Boston Michelle Wu, Russell’s family and the Boston Celtics helped announce of the “William Felton ‘Bill’ Russell Bridge” at the NBA team’s front office on Causeway Street Monday morning.

Wu spoke on the player’s legacy alongside Gov. Maura Healey, Celtics wing Jaylen Brown, Celtics co-owner Steve Pagliuca and Russell’s wife, Jeannine Russell amongst others.

“I think that the decisions that we make today and tomorrow have an effect on the next generation. We’re here to talk about the legacy of the great Bill Russell, not only what he did on the basketball floor . . . but how many championships he won off the court as well, the things he stood for in the community,” said Brown.“What a bridge does is bring people together.”

Russell was a star on the court, as well as used his platform and fame to call attention to the civil issues he was passionate about.

The Boston Globe reported on Wu’s speech which included some of his most famous achievements including opening Missouri’s first racially integrated basketball camp and marching with Rev. Martin Luther King Jr.

In 2011, Russell was awarded the Medal of Freedom by former President Barack Obama, where Obama recognized Russel’s dedication for the rights of all men.

“He marched with King; he stood by Ali. When a restaurant refused to serve the Black Celtics, he refused to play in the scheduled game,” said Obama. “He endured insults and vandalism, but he kept on focusing on making the teammates who he loved better players and made possible the success of so many who would follow.”

Biden expressed similar feelings calling him a “towering champion for freedom, equality, and justice,” the evening before the official release of the new bridge’s name, Oct. 20.

Biden announces free over-the-counter birth control

President Joe Biden announced an expansion of the Affordable Care Act Oct. 21, set to make over the counter birth control and other forms of contraceptives free with the use of private health insurance.

The Affordable Care Act, enacted in March 2010 by former President Barack Obama, had the primary goal of reducing the cost of medical needs for lower income households and making health insurance more affordable and accessible for U.S. citizens. This addition would take away the cost of a newly approved over the counter daily form of birth control, as well as Plan B, FDA approved contraceptives and even some devices such as IUDs.

NBC News reported on the expanded rules proposed by the Departments of Health and Human Services, Labor and Treasury.

“This rule, once finalized, will expand contraception coverage for 52 million women of reproductive age with private health insurance,” White House Gender Policy Council Director Jennifer Klein said at a briefing.

Along with the accessibility of OTC contraceptives, private health plans would also be required to disclose that the medical products are covered without a cost sharing, advertising the accessibility of these items in hope to make it easier to learn about these options.

Reported by The New York Times, President Biden gave his support on the expansion.

“At a time when contraception access is under attack, Vice President Harris and I are resolute in our commitment to expanding access to quality, affordable contraception,” President Biden said in a statement. “We believe that women in every state must have the freedom to make deeply personal health care decisions, including the right to decide if and when to start or grow their family.”

This proposal, given two weeks before the presidential election which includes Vice President Kamala Harris on the ballot, would flood into the next term as it would be enacted in late 2025 if successful.

One Direction member Liam Payne passes at 31

Content warning: the following contains mentions of death and substance abuse.

One Direction star Liam Payne, 31, was found dead at the CasaSur Palermo Hotel in Buenos Aires, Argentina Oct. 16 after falling from his hotel room’s third-floor balcony.

The late singer, known for his time in the beloved English boyband that disbanded in 2015, was reported to have fallen from his balcony after emergency services were responding to a call from hotel employees regarding “a guest who has had too many drugs and alcohol.”

Authorities arrived at the scene just after 5 p.m. local time and found Payne in the inner courtyard of the hotel and pronounced him dead at the scene.

In a statement to the Associated Press, it was said that Payne suffered “extremely serious injuries,” including internal and external hemorrhaging.

The same statement also said that multiple head traumas were reported and were significant in his cause of death; the height of his fall was also a large factor in his cause of death.

A preliminary autopsy report released by Argentinian authorities revealed that Payne had multiple substances in his body at the time of his death including “pink cocaine,” cocaine, benzodiazepine and crack.

Payne had been open about his struggle with addiction following his time in the band and had previously been in rehab. In July 2023, he released a video discussing his experience and opening up about what he had been going through behind the scenes.

The news of Payne’s death made it to the media quickly, fans of the singer banded together in support of him, sharing their heartbreak and condolences for Payne’s family and 7-year-old son.

A joint statement was released Oct. 17 by Payne’s friends and former band members, Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles, Niall Horan and Zayn Malik where they expressed their heartbreak for Payne’s passing.

“We’re completely devastated by the news of Liam’s passing. In time, and when everyone is able to, there will be more to say. But for now, we will take some time to grieve and process the loss of our brother, who we loved dearly,” said One Direction. “The memories we shared with him will be treasured forever.”

Each member also released their own statement, sharing memories and cherished photos with their friend.

“A message to you Liam if you’re listening, I feel beyond lucky to have had you in my life but I’m really struggling with the idea of saying goodbye,” said Tomlinson. “Payno, my boy, one of my best friends, my brother, I love you mate. Sleep well X.”