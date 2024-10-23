‘A representative of the best of who we can be:’ Suffolk honors Larry Smith’s life of impact

From the moment Larry Smith arrived at Suffolk University in 1961, he began forming a legacy of hard work, kindness, generosity and support that would continue in his more than 60 years as a proud Suffolk Ram.

Smith passed away peacefully Oct. 15 at his home in Boca Raton, Florida at 82-years-old.

Smith was born in Chelsea, Massachusetts on July 11, 1942. Larry’s roots were always close to his heart, establishing a drive and a work ethic that would bring Smith and his older brother, Michael Smith, to be the first in their family to graduate from college and become successful businessmen.

“Larry was always a kid of Chelsea, he never forgot his roots, and it was a blue collar background. That was part of what he brought to the equation here at Suffolk – a sense of gratitude in the sense of what Suffolk provided to him and Michael, the opportunities that changed his life. He never forgot that, and he always wanted to pay it back,” said Bob Lamb, chair of the Board of Trustees and long-time friend of Smith.

Smith was a leader committed to providing support and care to others around him from the early days in his Suffolk career. During his time at Suffolk, pursuing a business administration degree that he graduated with in 1965, Smith served as a captain for the Rams’ basketball team. The star forward was later inducted to the athletics hall of fame.

“I think he would say Suffolk took a chance on him and helped him. He was able to play basketball here and he got a scholarship and so he gave back because he had that support, but he also worked really hard while he was here and afterwards,” said Suffolk President Marisa Kelly.

Smith was no stranger to hard work – throughout his time as a student, he funded his education by working various jobs, including as a window washer and at Fenway Park. His experiences instilled values of tenacity and the importance of support networks. These values would later shape how Smith approached giving back to the community, providing generations of students the opportunity to have their own Suffolk stories.

“He really believed that if you worked hard and had some support from the people around you, which is why he gave scholarships, that you could really move forward in life,” said Kelly.

While Smith was still a Suffolk student in 1962, the brothers founded Brookfield Insurance Agency. Starting with a storefront in Brockton, Massachusetts, the business grew to seven locations throughout the state.

After selling Brookfield in 1980, the Smith brothers moved to Florida and founded Nation Safe Drivers Group. Smith’s impact stretched down the coast from Boston to the home he made in Boca Raton.

