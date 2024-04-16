‘It Can’t Happen Here’ tests boundaries and unites audiences at Modern Theatre

Suffolk University’s production of “It Can’t Happen Here” opened at Modern Theater April 11 and created a hysterical show of the theatrics of American politics.

Based on the political dystopian novel of the same name by Sinclair Lewis, the main antagonist, Buzz Windrip, is an authoritarian leader who runs and wins against Franklin D. Roosevelt in the 1930s. Once elected, Windrip reigns with fascist ideals.

Protagonist Doremus Jessup, played by junior Matthew Killion, is the owner and editor of his own local newspaper. Wanting to spread the knowledge of Windrip’s lies and misinformation, Jessup fights throughout the play to keep ideals strong while fighting for free press.

The Fort Beulah, Jessup’s local paper, reveals information about Windrip that gets him in trouble with martial law that Windrip had released on his first day of power. The martial law enforces labor camps that they threaten to send Jessup to if he does not write articles favoring Windrip. When publishing a paper that was not in favor of Windrip, his son-in-law is murdered and Jessup is sent to a labor camp.

Jessup is helped by an underground resistance who takes him to Canada, and the audience assumes he continues to help fight with the resistance. Fascism played a huge theme throughout the play, and was obvious. When running for election, Windrip offers each“American family” five thousand dollars if elected. Shad Ladue, played by sophomore AJ Aversano, is a farm worker for the Jessup family. He uses credit before the election of Windrip to take out this five thousand dollars for chickens.

Killion gave a stand-out performance, with emotional moments that kept the audience’s eyes glued to the stage.

Senior Rose Beardmore, playing Windrip, also had an explosive performance, leaving the audience entranced by her hysterical but maniacal presence. When asked if she chose to play this character or if she was picked, Beardmore said playing Windrip was a unique challenge.

“I was chosen, I think it’s so unlike me in every way possible. I do not resonate with this character at all, I hope nobody resonates with this character, but it’s an interesting challenge as an actor,” Beardmore said.

Senior Bethany Cabral played Pollikop, the hilarious partner to Karla, who was played by junior Katie “Perry” O’Neill.The duo had a hysterical presence and banter on stage. Never failing to make the audience laugh, Cabral said the two are friends off stage and it made it easy to develop this hilarious friendship during the show.

The play shows many characters blindly following Windrip due to this offer of money, and his passionate speeches about the U.S. The actors beautifully show this blind belief that Windrip will lead them and the country to great things.

During the play, actors held up signs saying, “cheer,” or “boo,” telling the audience to cheer and applaud when Windrip made his loud authoritarian-like speech, though there was some apprehension. This cultivated a somewhat uncomfortable scene, where the audience was involved in supporting Windrip and his fascist rhetoric. The actors showed faces of devotion and excitement toward Windrip during each of his passionate speeches which added to the mixed emotion.

The talent on the stage was incredible, from acting and singing. Senior Sarah Pollock played the Yankee Doodle singer and was amazing. While it was a short part in the play but an important one to be recognized, she sang beautifully on stage capturing the attention of the audience.

Sissy Jessup was played by senior Mary Mahoney, who was the daughter of Jessup. Portraying the same passionate political ideas of her father, she plays a large role throughout the play in representing girls who are interested and passionate about political corruption. Powerful and emotional, she captured this character extremely well.

This powerful performance, with powerful political alignments that relate to today’s world, was a joy to watch, keeping me captivated the entire time, I could not take my eyes off the stage.