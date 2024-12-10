SUDC displays emotion at their annual ‘Sweet Peek’ performance

There’s no sweeter way to kick off finals season than an evening with the Suffolk University Dance Company, which hosted its annual “Sweet Peek” performance Dec. 7 in Sargent Hall.

The program alternated between Suffolk University Dance Company small groups and guest performances from other Suffolk performing arts groups, featuring acts from Suffolk Poms, Fusion Dhamaka, Pasión Latina and W!CKED. The lineup provided a variety of genres that kept the audience on their toes.

“Cellophane,” choreographed by senior captain Gianna Massaro, was one of the SUDC’s small groups. The dancers conveyed their message to the audience through their movements, facial expressions and composure, creating an emotional piece.

“I think the most important thing to me when choreographing is making sure that my movements match the music and kind of lets the audience in on what we’re trying to exude to them through our emotions and our dancing,” Massaro said.

Suffolk University Dance Company contrasted this emotional, slower piece with an upbeat company performance of Queen’s “Killer Queen,” which had the audience clapping and cheering along with the dancers’ energy.

Massaro emphasized the importance of the group’s dynamic within SUDC, which has made her three years with the company especially meaningful.

“This is just such a great way to make friends and build a community of people at Suffolk. The thing that has meant the most to me about being on SUDC is that I’m surrounded by people who love to dance and I know that they’re there to do the same thing that I am doing,” Massaro said.

SUDC’s strong sense of community certainly shone through on stage, with the night ending in a group hug to ABBA’s “Dancing Queen” following bows.

Suffolk University Dance Company looks forward to the spring season, where they have three performances, including a pregame show at a Celtics game.

“We do have our Celtics date which we’re so excited about, it’s our annual tradition,” Massaro commented, adding that they will also be at a Boston University show and SUDC’s Spring Showcase.