Boston thrift market puts vendors on display with unique finds

The hunt for unique, preloved treasures is a well-loved pastime in Boston. As the fast fashion craze grows, many Bostonians are faithfully turning to vintage and thrifted goods to express their individuality and embrace sustainability. This spring, the city’s vibrant thrifting scene is buzzing as always, with a large-scale thrift market showcased by Select Markets, a local vintage clothing pop-up market.

Held in Cyclorama of Boston Center for the Arts, the event transformed the 23,000-square foot space and domed copper skylight into a vintage paradise. Over 120 vendors were in attendance and drawing in shoppers looking for everything from ‘70s fashion to Y2K nostalgia, with classic jewelry, vinyl records and unique art.

One thing that makes this event special is the vendor’s commitment to sourcing unique pieces. Behind the curated racks and piles of clothes, the vendors are the people who drive the scene. Their dedication often involves extensive searching far beyond Boston. Christina Corea of Bratty Katty Shop was one of the many sellers at the event. Corea noted sourcing most of her finds in New York City, along with a few vintage staples from Europe.

“It’s a huge market, and people love to thrift,” said Corea.

Vendor Kayla McMorris noted the nature of today’s thrift shoppers, who are often inspired by online trends. Platforms like Pinterest play a significant role in shaping what styles are sought after, from specific silhouettes to entire aesthetics like “European summer” or “dark academia.” However, the appeal goes beyond trends. McMorris says her favorite part of the market is the sustainable aspect; giving clothes a second life, and the ability to find one-of-a-kind pieces that tell a story.

The beauty of this event was that you could spend several hours there and not even realize it. There was so much to look at, spanning so many different styles. There is undoubtedly something for everyone. A lot of the vendors at the market had a “five dollar pile” which many shoppers descended on, determined to find a unique piece for a bargain.

In an era where environmental consciousness is a constant topic, the simple act of shopping second-hand has gained significant traction not just as a budget-friendly, but as a vital practice for sustainable living. More people are stepping away from the relentless cycle of fast fashion and highly disposable trends, and thrifting represents a powerful choice for consumers looking to lessen their environmental impact. Market events like this are a great way for people who haven’t thrifted much before to get more involved in sustainable practices. There are so many benefits to shopping second-hand; someone can get a unique new closet staple and curate a new hobby.

As spring continues, Bostonian’s love for thrifting shows no signs of going away. Thrifting enthusiasts continuously have ample opportunity to dive into the eccentric, diverse world of vintage and preloved goods. The Select markets thrift event will be back April 27 in the Cyclorama building at 539 Tremont St., opening at noon for the “early birds” who purchase tickets and 1:00 p.m. for general admission. For anyone who loves sustainability, vintage finds and good atmosphere, the thrift market is a great place to spend your Saturday.