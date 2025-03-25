Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

An American student’s perspective on fashion in Milan and Florence

Isabella Tecchio, Staff WriterMarch 25, 2025
Isabella Tecchio
Inside view of the Mdeici Chapel in Florence, Italy.

An unexpectedly complex decision each morning must be made about my outfit. Steve Madden biker- boots or my normal Puma sneakers? Low-waisted flare jeans or a baggy and belted option? A trench or a short leather jacket? Changing trends are so easily noticed here it is almost surprising. Suddenly, every designer store had a brown suede bag. It was overnight. Miu Miu had a short brown suede jacket displayed in the window, then Prada and even Gucci. The new thing now is the baguette bag, slowly but surely within the last week, suede has turned to a long leather, an over-the-shoulder bag displayed again, in each designer window. 

Suede and even fringe have not gone away yet. Neither has dark red burgundy, that I wouldn’t even consider a trend anymore. It’s something more ingrained into fashion now, from what I’ve seen, it also happens to be my favorite color. 

Fashion is for all ages; women in Milan from their 20s to 80s are seen wearing big fur jackets. I would like to add that mink, from my experience, is solely seen on women over 50, and they look absolutely fabulous. While I do not support the new fur production of coats and jackets, I believe buying from thrifted or vintage stores is great, let’s repurpose. I myself bought a vintage fox-fur brown leather jacket, the fur is only around the sleeves, I prefer a simpler look, the large fur coats eat me alive. This jacket I wear only in Milan. In Florence, from what I have seen in the city center, fur is not as popular. 

The Influence of Weather on Fashion 

There is a large temperature and humidity difference here, which plays a huge role in differentiating fashion standards. The large coats in Milan make sense, as it is almost frigid at night, even in March, whereas lighter trench coats are worn in Florence. I just bought an olive green trench coat, and wow, I am in love. It has a burgundy belted clasp in the center and black buttons along the sides. This is the only jacket I can wear in both places. I have a lighter leather jacket here in Florence as well, but other than that all of my jackets live in Milan. 

In Italy, you must always think about the humidity. In New York, the average humidity is around fifty percent. Here in Florence, it’s about seventy percent. Why is this a life-changing anomaly in my daily life? The cold is colder and the heat is hotter. What may be a cool sixty degrees in Milan now feels like a crisp forty-eight. The other day, I left my apartment in Florence with my light leather jacket. I thrifted this from Humana Vintage. I highly recommend it. It is impossible to not walk out with something. As I leave class around six, I am so cold I thought about buying a scarf from one of the street vendors but I pushed through. We experienced a heat wave I believe in the last two weeks, and now everyone has a stuffy nose again. The weather here is temperamental, so I may be trying to affirm or validate all of my jacket purchases, but I also feel it is necessary between both of these cities. 

Trends vs. Individuality

Circling back to the changing trends, I never realized how involved designer brands were in these changes. The brown suede movement was incredible, but I do wish each brand had more of its own touch to each bag or specific piece. Both Prada and Miu Miu came out with multiple brown suede bags, as well as brown suede baguette bags. These are two of my favorite designer brands, but is this really necessary? When people purchase this bag and wear it, in two years will it be seen as old? How long does it take for a designer bag from a trend to be unwearable, or is this concept completely ridiculous? 

In Florence, I want to curate something unique. I feel drawn to thrift stores and vintage pieces that feel like something I will wear forever. Florence fashion seems overall timeless, I want to craft my own personality in clothing. Fashion feels like art in Milan. Being drawn into trends is easy in Milan, people wear them flawlessly like it belongs in the city at this time of the year. Attempting to navigate a balance is important. 

My eyes have been opened in both of these cities. I am shocked but also pulled in, and I believe I am in awe of each passing trend and each one that stays. I want to be a part of it and reject it at the same time, it is a very contradicting way of being. I appreciate my ability to observe and also analyze each person, most people, who are either dressing in a way that is fashionable but unique to them or choosing to use bag charms on their brown suede bag. I currently have a brown suede bag with bag charms, some charms of my own making and some I have bought. There is this new idea of bringing back individuality, such as personalizing your bag with bracelets and handkerchiefs, a very fun way of individualizing something like a purse I use every day. I also enjoy the trends, I enjoy and have bought charms sold in stores. Does it take away my own individuality to participate in this buying of personalization? This is consistently in my mind as I walk by these stores every day to get to class. Ultimately, I believe trying to add my own uniqueness to each piece of my own clothing or style while only participating in trends I really love, I think brings vitality to the way I wear my own clothes. 

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Seriously Bent members from left to right: Owen Foreman, James Butler, Cate Healey, Jaclyn Durant, Cade Arnold, Jody De Jesus, Lily Sebastien, Sam Hackett.
Seriously Bent and Improv Asylum joins forces for a night of comedy
Sam Fender creates a legacy with third album
Sam Fender creates a legacy with third album
Longer n' sweeter: Sabrina's addicting deluxe tracks
Longer n' sweeter: Sabrina's addicting deluxe tracks
SUFFOLK SNACKS: Mike & Patty’s could be your new underground breakfast joint
SUFFOLK SNACKS: Mike & Patty’s could be your new underground breakfast joint
Arizona Barahona Bueso singing at one of Nicks House's performances.
Berklee students chase childhood dream in band Nick’s House
ROLE MODEL releases a heartbreaking deluxe album during the season of love
ROLE MODEL releases a heartbreaking deluxe album during the season of love
More in Fashion
Some of the recent creations of the sister run brand Wired O on display.
Sisters wired together in small business
CSN's models show off their outfits during the fashion show.
Caribbean Student Network hosts 'The Urban Collective' fashion show
Katelyn Norwood posing at the end of the runway.
Suffolk alum takes the runway at the Boston Fashion Awards
Fariba Sarwary models a gande afghani dress.
'Come as You Are' celebrates culture, identity through fashion
Nothing to wear this Halloweekend? Check out these last minute costumes!
The Interior Design Organization at the Fall involvement fair
Suffolk students draw up plans for Interior Design Organization
More in World & Culture
Statue of David in Florence, Italy.
Studying abroad: Learning the slow life in Italy
Boston's Seaport District is seen from an observatory in July, 2022. The Boston Harbor is likely to see about 3.4 feet of seal level rise by the end of the century.
Sea level rise: a look at Boston’s future
Consistency is key for Earth Day initiatives
Consistency is key for Earth Day initiatives
Coal use declines, but not enough
Coal use declines, but not enough
Students celebrate Holi with vibrant colored powder in Roemer Plaza.
‘Holi Dhamaka’ welcomes spring with colorful culture
Pictured is the prayer area, facing the direction of Mecca, in the Interfaith Center.
Suffolk community honors holy month of Ramadan
About the Contributor
Isabella Tecchio
Isabella Tecchio, Staff Writer | she/her
Isabella is a junior print/web journalism major from Rhinebeck, New York. During the week she works as a server, and in her free time she enjoys writing, of course, reading and hanging out with friends. After college, she wants to work as a freelance journalist focusing on travel, news, and arts.
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal