Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal
Your School. Your Paper. Since 1936.

The Suffolk Journal

Maximalism is back- Select Markets hosts 2nd Annual Back to School Thrift

Maeve Fitzgerald and Sarah VargasSeptember 17, 2025
Maeve Fitzgerald
Thrifters going through a pile of vintage clothes at Select Markets’ back to school event in Roxbury.

A flood of fashion lovers and samba enthusiasts took over Roxbury Crossing Saturday, Sept. 13, to attend Select Markets’ second annual Back to School Thrift Market. Pairing free refreshments and vintage apparel, the line wrapped around the corner with tote bags and eager shoppers.

The thrift was presented by a collaboration between Adidas and Select Markets, with Adidas introducing its new sneaker, the Adizero. With a live DJ, free Redbulls, Topo Chicos and temporary tattoos, Select Markets featured over 80 vendors at the Reggie Lewis Track and Athletic Center in Roxbury.

With the rise of second-hand shopping taking over the fashion industry, many sellers have taken note. Johnny, a long-time vendor, has been in the fashion industry for over seven years.

Throughout his career, he has noticed that vintage “prices started to surge and people started to take more notice.”

While finding cheap second-hand clothing might be more challenging than it was a few years ago, many shoppers and vendors agree it is more sustainable than fast fashion, hence their motivation to be involved in the sustainable fashion opportunity that Select Markets promotes.

With this passion on the pavement, vendors traveled from near and far to attend the event, lugging their carefully curated closets of vintage. Some even brought their mom for emotional support.

Lex Konstantakis, sole owner of Vintage by Lex, drove four hours from New Jersey with her mom for the market. Semi-new to the vintage world in the last year and a half, Konstantakis has quickly jumped into the space, amassing a following of almost 10,000 on Instagram and running her own company.

“This has become my full-time job, but I usually do events in New York City,” said Konstantakis. “I thrift everything myself, so at least three times a week I’m out thrifting.”

Konstantakis is not the only vendor who traveled to attend the event. Eric and Jessie, co-owners of 161 Vintage, travel from San Diego to Boston. Drenched in well-loved Carhartt overalls, the duo specializes in used Nirvana merch, vintage band tees and work-wear jackets.

“Eric has family here, so we travel to and from Boston a lot. We usually find out about these markets from social media and we also sell through our Depop,” said Jessie.

While it is easy to visit each vendor in tandem with eyes peeled for solely clothes, the vendors at these events have put their heart and soul into their pop-ups. With a true love for sustainable fashion, even well-known faces in the industry popped out and popped up.

Fashion influencer Jaclyn, known as @lollfashiondump on TikTok, showcased an array of second-hand clothes at her pop-up shop. When asked how she’d describe her collection in merely two words, “eclectic and funky” took the cake. With nearly two million followers on TikTok, her vibrant personality online translated seamlessly throughout her booth.

Jaclyn is known online for her maximalist essence and being an emblem of creativity in the space. In her opinion, the days of beige are over, and authenticity is on its way back.

“We took a little slowdown and everyone was on the minimalist wave, but maximalism is back. Being yourself is back,” said Jaclyn.

Each vendor displayed their unique and personal style, allowing all different styles a place to shop. From food trucks to tooth gems to thrifting, Select Markets made for the perfect end-of-week pick-me-up this back-to-school season.

Select Markets will host a Halloween thrift festival Oct. 4 and 5. More information is on their Instagram.

View Story Comments
Print this Story
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal

Your donation will support the student journalists of Suffolk University. Your contribution will allow us to cover our annual website hosting costs.

More to Discover
More in Arts & Entertainment
Club President Toby Lage conducting meeting in new art studio space.
Suffolk’s Visual Arts Club starts of the semester in new art studio
Theaters celebrate one final night at Downton Abbey in new movie
Theaters celebrate one final night at Downton Abbey in new movie
Cooper Hoffman as Garraty and David Jonsson as McVries in The Long Walk.
Stephen King's darkest dystopia brought to life in new film ‘The Long Walk’
Sombr gets heartbreak ballads beating again in new album 'I Barely Know Her'
Sombr gets heartbreak ballads beating again in new album 'I Barely Know Her'
"Flowers in a Glass Vase on a Stone Table Ledge" by Anna Ruysch about 1690s.
Touch grass without having to go outside at new MFA exhibit
Artwork by Portia Zvavahera depicting dreams and nightmares at the ICA.
Fall into a vibrant, maladaptive daydream at new ICA exhibit
More in Boston
Anhedönia performs her most recently released album 'Willoughby Tucker I’ll Always Love You' at the Roadrunner in Allston.
Ethel Cain brings Nebraska dreaming to Boston's Roadrunner
Pierce the Veil's Vic Fuentes performing on stage at Xfinity Center.
Pierce the Veil is all you can hear on their world tour
Vintage dresses for sale at the Boston thrift market in Cyclorama of Boston Center for the Arts.
Boston thrift market puts vendors on display with unique finds
Senior Mozelle Campo receiving her flowers at her final performance from W!CKED dance captains Jessa DiDonato and Brennan Loi.
W!CKED brings fierce energy to the stage at annual showcase
Solaya + The Effect performing for MFA College Night on April 10.
The MFA hosts students from across Boston for College Night
Good Taste Records opened doors for Boston customers to celebrate RSD April 12.
Record Store Day brings exclusive vinyls to Boston
More in Fashion
Inside view of the Mdeici Chapel in Florence, Italy.
An American student’s perspective on fashion in Milan and Florence
Some of the recent creations of the sister run brand Wired O on display.
Sisters wired together in small business
CSN's models show off their outfits during the fashion show.
Caribbean Student Network hosts 'The Urban Collective' fashion show
Katelyn Norwood posing at the end of the runway.
Suffolk alum takes the runway at the Boston Fashion Awards
Fariba Sarwary models a gande afghani dress.
'Come as You Are' celebrates culture, identity through fashion
Nothing to wear this Halloweekend? Check out these last minute costumes!
Donate to The Suffolk Journal
$0
$1050
Contributed
Our Goal