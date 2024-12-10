PAO lights up Modern Theatre with winter jubilation

This past Wednesday, Dec. 4, the Modern Theatre was filled with applause as the Suffolk University Performing Arts office presented the 2024 Winter Concert.

The concert was split into two parts, one starting at 7 p.m. and the other at 8:15 p.m. Unless you bought a ticket for both performances, the first audience was asked to leave to allow the second audience to enter the space. The winter concert saw all 15 Suffolk Performing Arts groups showcase what they have been working on for the past semester in 5 minute blocks.

At the beginning of the show, Kristin Baker, the Director of Suffolk Performing Arts, addressed the audience. Baker highlighted the Union of Designers, Operators and Technicians, who worked behind the scenes for the show, and the visual arts groups: Painting with Purpose and the Visual Arts Club.

After Baker’s remarks, The Common, Suffolk’s house band, took the stage kicking off the show with performances of “Black Sheep” by the Canadian band Metric and “Hysteria” by Muse.

Following The Common, the Suffolk University Dance Company (SUDC) performed a piece choreographed by Junior Mia Mckenney, the group secretary. SUDC performed to “I Know the End” by Phoebe Bridgers.

After SUDC, Who’s Askin graced the stage with a comedy skit depicting Santa reacting to being left Oatmeal-Raisin cookies and another skit where a parent grapples with the challenge of keeping up with new slang.

Next up was the Ramblers Chamber Choir, conducted by Professor Allen Thomas. The Ramblers performed “Perseus.”

Then, The Ramifications, one of Suffolk’s acappella groups, came on stage to perform a cover of “White Winter Hymnal” by Fleet Foxes.

After The Ramifications performance was the Rampage Show Choir. Rampage performed two songs, starting with “Love Shack” by the B-52’s and following it up with “Valerie” by Amy Winehouse.

W!CKED took the stage to conclude the first half of the show. They performed to a mashup of six songs, opening with “Saturn” by SZA, followed by a quick transition to “Naked” by Doja Cat, then “Needle” by Nicki Minaj, “Be Easy” by Odeal, “TKN” by Rosalia and Travis Scott and ending on “Don’t Jealous Me” by Lord Afrixana, Yemi Alade, Tekno, Mr Eazi.

The lights lifted at the end of W!CKED’s set as most of the audience shuffled out of the Modern Theatre. There was a 35-minute intermission as the stage was set for the Suffolk Jazz Band, and the new audience took their seats.

Kristin Baker went up on stage again to deliver remarks mirroring the show’s start. The Suffolk Jazz band then took to the stage with their performance of Pee Wee Ellis’s “The Chicken.”

The jazz band was followed by Tip Tap Toe, Suffolk University’s tap dance club. Tip Tap Toe performed two songs, “Telephone” by Lady Gaga and “Obsessed” by Olivia Rodrigo.

Next was Pasión Latina, performing to five songs, starting with “Rechazame” by Prince Royce, followed by “Llorarás” by Oscar D’León, “Música Dela” by C4 Pedro, “Carita de Inocente” by Prince Royce and “Suma y Resta” by El Micha and Gilberto Santa Rosa.

After Pasión Latina, Suffolk POM took the stage performing to three songs, “On The Floor” by Jennifer Lopez, “International Love” by Pitbull and then “Lose My Breath (#1’s Edit)” by Destiny’s Child.

Up next was Soulfully Versed, Suffolk’s co-ed acappella group. Soulfully Versed performed a cover of “If I Ever Fall in Love Again” by Shai.

After Soulfully Versed was Seriously Bent, Suffolk’s only improv troupe. The group of nine was divided into three groups. After asking the audience for topics, the first group was given theater, the second group had cereal and the third had soccer.

The next performance was from a new group, Dancing in Deliverance, Suffolk University’s Praise Dance Club. Dancing in Deliverance performed to the holiday hymn “Mary, Did you know.”

To end the 2024 Winter Concert, Fusion Dhamaka took the stage to perform a dance routine to a mash-up of “Laila Main Laila” by Pawni Pandey, “Thumkeshwari” from the movie Bhendiya and then “Dance Again” by Jennifer Lopez and Pitbull. The lights dimmed as Fusion Dhamaka posed on stage.

When the lights came back up, a Suffolk Performing Arts logo was projected onto the stage as the audience left their seats, concluding the 2024 Winter Concert.