Seriously Bent and Improv Asylum joins forces for a night of comedy

Suffolk University’s very own improv group, Seriously Bent, performed with actors from Improv Asylum March 18 with the help of Suffolk’s Program Council. The two groups were able to provide a good time and laughter to all the students in attendance.

Seriously Bent, a student-run Improv club at Suffolk University which gives students the chance to explore their interests in comedy.

Improv Asylum is a Boston-based comedy club located in the North End and performs six nights a week. The club has made quite a name for itself since its opening in 1996.

Seriously Bent was the first to take the stage, starting the night off strong with their performance. The first scene started with Cate Healy, a theater student at Suffolk, asking audience members for suggestions.

After, they transitioned into a scene where they had to debate each other on topics given to them by the audience.

Another impressive scene revolved around a cauldron, a suggestion from an audience member. The group was able to create an entire five-minute story, on the spot.

Healy also works as an usher at Improv Asylum

“I love improv, I do it at school and see it at work. Performing with the people from Improv Asylum was unreal…honestly never thought it would happen but, so glad it did,” said Healy.

Overall, Seriously Bent’s performance was seriously funny. The set was very well organized and executed. Everyone could see that this group has put effort into learning all the correct improv techniques. The members of the group easily showed off their skills and truly put on an amazing performance.

After their act, the actors from Improv Asylum took the stage and grabbed the audience’s attention yet again with the performance.

The Improv Asylum cast started similarly with crowd work. They asked the audience for suggestions, but they went a step further and gave a microphone to an audience member for sound effects.

The stories they were able to create with one suggestion were nothing short of mind-blowing. For example, creating new characters and worlds based on a criminal justice student.

The chemistry of the improv team was undeniable. Their humor and jokes blended seamlessly and anyone could see that these people were not only doing their jobs but genuinely love what they do.

The Improv Asylum actors showed genuine interest in Seriously Bent’s performance, while also displaying intense passion for performing with a younger generation of student actors.

This event was an opportunity for the student actors to put their hard work on display and to learn from professionals.

An opportunity like this for students who are aspiring to work in creative fields is special and essential for their growth. They were given a chance to see where their passions could take them.

This performance showed the difficulty and skill needed for improv comedy because the jokes simply write themselves on the spot. It is an art that requires humor, acting, wit, physical comedy and even sometimes prop comedy.

The event was not only incredibly funny but also an inspiring display of passion for improv comedy.