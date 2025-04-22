The emotions of change captured in Bon Iver’s newest album

Bon Iver, an American indie folk band, has shifted gears with their newest release, “SABLE, fABLE,” and vocalist Justin Vernon, has proved his poetic lyrics to be touching once again. Released April 11, this album shows a significant change in the band’s last release, “SABLE.” With only dropping three songs in the last EP, this newest track list is an example of gaining emotional freedom and every song throughout the 41-minute album exemplifies just that.

The first three songs on the album date back to Oct. 2024, and it is evident that Vernon’s prominent lyrics in these tracks are heavy. Right from the beginning, “THINGS BEHIND THINGS BEHIND THINGS,” battles symptoms of depression and anxiety. Listening to this track feels like a heavy weight being put on your chest. The soft guitar backing makes the listener feel trapped within the song, with almost no light at the tunnel.

“I get caught looking in the mirror on the regular / What I see there resembles some competitor / I see things behind things behind things / And there are rings within rings within rings,” sings Vernon. He reflects on his self-being in these lyrics, and he couldn’t be more clear about expressing symptoms of insecurity and depression. It is almost too real for the listener.

“S P E Y S I D E,” refers to signs of regretfulness. In his lyrics, Vernon expresses deep concerns of guilt, and how he could’ve done better in his past. Rather than focusing on a love-interest or a friend, Vernon sings to all the people he has wronged. This track comes with the same amount of deep reflection shown in the previous song.

To finish off the heavy-hearted reflective tracks, “AWARDS SEASON,” reaches down into the heart strings and constantly pulls them until they give out. Vernon doesn’t hold back emotion in this five-minute chest-clenching track. He reflects on how relationships are constantly changing and developing, sometimes for the worse, sometimes better.

Vernon starts with the lyrics, “I can handle way more than I can handle / So I keep reaching for the handle / To flood my heart.” In a way, Vernon is beating a dead horse in a relationship. No matter how many hardships he endures, he keeps trying to change and build a healthy connection, however, as he sings in the end of the first verse, “And you know what is great / Nothing stays the same.”

The rest of the song, Vernon questions why things had to go bad, but in the last two lines, he has reached acceptance, “But you know what will stay? / Everything we’ve made.” No matter how many obstacles he went around for the relationship, he is grateful it even existed.

Even though the first three tracks were one of the most heart-wrenching songs Bon Iver has made, “Short Story,” marks the new, transformed, beginning of the band. It is important to note just aesthetics wise, the tracks following “Short Story,” continue in lowercase lettering. Vernon takes the transformation to a whole new level, from lyrics to album aesthetics.

The title holds true to this track being at about two minutes, it is the perfect transition into how much Vernon has grown since his last EP release. He sings, “Oh, the vibrance / Sun in my eyes / ‘Til you can no longer see / And you are no longer growing / That January ain’t the whole world.” Vernon is developing into a new emotional mental state, and realizes a few bad months won’t determine the rest of his life. This track leads directly into the next, “Everything Is Peaceful Love.”

The seamless transition feels different than the other tracks. Rather than feeling like you have sat through a depressive episode, these two tracks feel like Vernon is celebrating his love for life. The upbeat tracks give a common message of hope to listeners: everything will get better.

“Day One” and “If Only I Could Wait” bring on musical guests such as Dijon, Flock of Dimes and Danielle Haim. In “If Only I Could Wait” Vernon questions how much longer two people can hold onto each other without giving up. While in practice, the lyrics are a sign of impatient love, the upbeat track still brings home the common theme of a new beginning for Vernon.

While that track yearns for desires, “From” begs for reassurance. In the three-minute track, Vernon always poses a question to his romantic interest, mostly stemming from self insecurities. He sings, “Can I take another year? / Must I be so damn severe?” The last verse is the perfect send off to the track, Vernon promises that he will stay where he is and patiently wait for his love interest, “I’m holding steady / We can just keep it here for now.”

Vernon’s peace journey slowly becomes more clear towards the end of the album. “There’s A Rhythmn,” is the perfect descriptor of this. Vernon tells listeners that his life feels right on track, and his healing journey is finally reaching a sense of calmness. He has finally found the peace he has so desperately tried to reach in his first three tracks on the album, “Cause you really are a babe / And how you treat me good your way / Ya know I’ve really no more shame / Now things really are arranged.” He reached his goal of finding inner peace, and there’s no one to thank other than himself in this track.

“There’s a Rhythmn” transitions seamlessly into the last song on the album, “Au Revoir.” Even though this track has no lyrics, the gorgeous instrumental explains the feeling perfectly. Everything is still, nothing is wrong and it all found its place. The lyricless track is quite emotional in itself, it marks the end of an old being, yet the beginning of something new. Listeners don’t need any words on this one, the title says it all, meaning, “until we see each other again.” Vernon is wishing his past farewell, but accepts that he is better where he is.

Bon Iver didn’t just create an album with this one, they created an experience. However, “AWARDS SEASON,” will be a track that many will think about long down the line. It may be the most heartbreaking song on the album, filled with the purest mix of emotions put together to form a poignant masterpiece.

“SABLE, fABLE,” is a one-of-a-kind album expressing human growth, showing listeners that even though times may be hard now, they will always get better.