Pierce the Veil is all you can hear on their world tour

Electric energy was brought to Mansfield with Pierce the Veil’s “I Can’t Hear You Tour,” bringing back early 2010’s hardcore pop punk scene to a sold-out Xfinity Center May 30.

Their tour, supported by another band of the same genre, Sleeping with Sirens, has been a long-awaited experience as projected by their devoted fans camping out and tailgating before the event. Fans paid homage by dressing in white bridal veils, iconic music video costumes and old band merchandise.

The venue produced a high for the whole night with the ecstatic crowd packing the whole venue all the way to the lawn, as everyone gathered together to listen to two of the most influential bands in the emo pop-punk scene.

Pierce the Veil and Sleeping with Sirens haven’t performed together since their 2015 tour, making this ten year comeback all the more exciting and special.

Sleeping with Sirens beautifully set the audience up for a night of high energy and did not disappoint. Lead singer Kellin Quinn stepped out on stage to “Kick Me,” an immediate thrasher track that had everyone jumping out of their seats.

The band performed a mix of their most famous songs, including some throwbacks and fan favorites such as “Tally It Up: Settle the Score,” “Better Off Dead,” “A Trophy Father’s Trophy Son,” and “If I’m James Dean, You’re Audrey Hepburn.”

Quinn’s stage presence surpassed expectations as he ran around the stage with full energy. With one of the most unique voices of this generation, his live vocals were nothing short of amazing, sounding just like he does on the original record.

Their acoustic ballad, “Scene Five: With Ears to See, and Eyes to Hear,” was the perfect track for people to catch their breaths. The song invited the crowd to hold up their phone lights, illuminating the entire venue.

For their finale of “If You Can’t Hang,” Quinn went all out with his intense vocals, enticing everyone in the venue to scream along. Without a doubt, fans were left nearly breathless from screaming along to every lyric, practically begging them to stay for a longer set.

Sleeping with Sirens seamlessly set the stage for Pierce the Veil, whose setlist was also a mix of new tracks and loved classics.

Opening with “Death Of An Executioner,” a track off their latest album released in 2023 titled “The Jaws Of Life”, the band came out in a synchronised rage radiated by green and yellow lighting symbolizing the album’s colors.

The crowd immediately flooded into a mosh pit with the start of “Bulls In The Bronx,” a cherished song written for a fan in 2012. The song is an anthem for those who resonate with the sentimental message on mental health struggles.

Frontman Vic Fuentes’ vocals were unmatched. His piercing screams made eardrums vibrate and brought smiles to the faces of the crowd as they watched his talent pour out through his iconic custom Gibson Explorer.

The drums and guitars were so visceral, it completely encapsulated the audience as the music became such a physical experience. Electrifying and chaotic, the whole night was a euphoric full-body surrender to their music’s raw power.

The first three tracks were a perfect introduction to the tour with their song “Pass the Nirvana” which inspired the tour’s name with the lyrics calling out to the crowd; “Give up, give up/ I can’t hear you/ Through the tension.”

As Fuentes explained, the tour is a celebration of the band’s 18-year journey and their legacy in the pop-punk scene. The setlist was the perfect showcase of their different eras, even featuring throwbacks from their 2007 debut album “A Flair for the Dramatic.”

It included fan-favorites like “I’d Rather Die Than Be Famous,” “Yeah Boy and Doll Face” and “Wonderless,” satisfying the nostalgia that longtime fans were craving.

They performed a snippet of the Pixies’ “Where Is My Mind?” as an intro and transition into “Floral and Fading,” a crowd-pleasing track from their 2016 album “Misadventures” that complimented their never-fading energy.

To give the audience a break from all the thrashing, Fuentes, ​​bassist Jaime Preciado, and lead guitarist Tony Perry, took the stage for an acoustic rendition of “Today I Saw the Whole World,” serenading the venue with emotional vocals and soft strums.

It wouldn’t be a Pierce The Veil show if the audience didn’t leave with some whiplash from all the headbanging. After the acoustic break, the audience was pulled back into a vibrant mosh.

Fuentes amped up the crowd by pulling out a blow horn to introduce “May These Noises Startle You” and “Hell Above,” shouting, “This is the straight youth rising up!” — a symbolic rallying cry that reflects the band’s mission to empower and connect with their fans.

To introduce “Caraphernelia,” Fuentes teased the crowd, asking, “Alright Boston, I got a question for ya… what’s so good about picking up the pieces?”

Preciado’s backing vocals had complemented Fuentes’ throughout the night, but on this track, his notable fierce screams tore through the crowd, sending shockwaves across the venue.

Fuentes introduced their next track, “Emergency Contact,” with a heartfelt dedication to his wife and his bandmates which are the people he holds dearest and considers his own emergency contacts, reflecting the warm camaraderie on stage.

The song invited everyone who came with their own emergency contacts to take hands and dance, sparking moments of connection between friends and lovers throughout the crowd that really ignited the love felt in the whole venue.

The band playfully teased the audience, claiming that “Circles” would be their final song, prompting everyone in the pit to break into a chaotic circle pit, racing around in a whirlwind of energy.

Thankfully, Pierce the Veil returned for a three-song encore to close out the epic night, performing “Disasterology,” “Hold On Till May,” and ending with “King for a Day.”

“Hold On Till May” left not a dry eye in the house, as its hopeful message deeply resonates with fans, making the end of the month feel even more meaningful. Fuentes wrote the track for a girl he once dated who was neglected by her parents, and it has since become a powerful anthem for anyone who’s ever felt hopeless or unheard.

The moment the crowd had been waiting for all night came with the final song, “King for a Day.” Easily the band’s most popular track which features Quinn of Sleeping with Sirens.

The venue erupted as Quinn came back on stage to join the band for an explosive finale. Fans screamed the lyrics at the top of their lungs, while the two frontmen owned the stage, delivering a flawless ending to an unforgettable show.

The “I Can’t Hear You” tour is set to finish in the US Oct 30 in Florida.