Suffolk University’s Young Feminist Party mobilizes student activists on campus

Kamdyn Sargent, Staff WriterMarch 25, 2025
(Left to right) Joey Pisani, Lindsey Salek, Elauna Harris-Jones, Maya Callahan from Suffolk Intertextuals and Kaylee Sanchez at the used book sale benefiting people affected by the California wildfires. Courtesy of Lindsey Salek.

A new force for student activism has arrived at Suffolk University. The Young Feminist Party, which formed its Suffolk chapter in January, is a student-led intersectional feminist organization committed to mobilizing young people against the policies of the Trump administration while providing students with opportunities for political engagement and activism.

The YFP’s e-board is made up of a dedicated team of political science students, each with their own unique drive and passion for the causes the club fights for. 

The founding members, including President Anna Roberts-Briggs, Vice President Joey Pisani and Secretary Lindsey Salek, were inspired to establish a YFP chapter after a trip to Washington, D.C. Jan. 2025 where they met with congressional leaders to advocate for the Equal Rights Amendment. Recognizing the need for a similar movement at Suffolk, they connected with the national YFP organization and established a local branch. 

“We kind of realized the values in which YFP brings to the table and the work that they do,” said Pisani. “We thought it would be a really important thing to have a club like that on campus.”

According to their website, the YFP is a nation-wide, membership-based organization that is fighting for the finalization of the Equal Rights Amendment and gender justice. At Suffolk, the club provides students with avenues for advocacy, ways to become more informed, and opportunities to engage in local and national movements including protests and marches. They say their mission is to counter the recent flood of “extremism” that has taken over the U.S. government and to empower students of all backgrounds to take a stand.

“Quite honestly, I think Suffolk students should consider getting involved with anything right now,” said Pisani. “When it comes to Suffolk YFP, it is there not only to provide a safe space for students, but provide a gateway for them into organizing and into using their voices.” 

Despite being a newly formed organization, YFP has already made an impact on campus. Some of their recent initiatives range from a feminist movie night to foster discussion on gender issues and intersectionality, a used book fundraiser to provide aid for California wildfire relief and more. 

Additionally, the club is actively planning future events, including an upcoming panel: “Intersectional Feminism and The Trump Administration: Where Do We Go From Here?” April 9 from 5-7 p.m. in the Keches Room at Sargent Hall. The event will feature diverse speakers discussing how their identities impact them and affect how they navigate the current political climate. YFP is also working on off-campus mobilization efforts and connecting students with protests and marches.

With the current political climate, YFP members stress the urgency of action and encourage people to not be discouraged by fears of punishment or arrest. 

“I don’t want people to lose energy, and I think our organization serves a truthful purpose,” said Roberts-Briggs. “It is re-energizing to be with a group of people who agree with you and who also want to fight with you, and we are actually taking action.” 

“Our generation is the one who is going to be affected by all of these policies and all of these strategies to deter us,” said Kaylee Sanchez, the YFP’s Treasurer. “We are the only ones that can create real change and we shouldn’t be discouraged to fight.” 

The club welcomes all Suffolk students to share concerns, fears, and ideas through social media or email. 

The YFP meets on Mondays at 7 p.m. in Samia 316. Students can follow them on Instagram (@suffolkyfp) for updates and engagement opportunities.

About the Contributor
Kamdyn Sargent
Kamdyn Sargent, Staff Writer | she/her
Kamdyn is a freshman journalism major from Ellsworth, Maine. When she isn’t writing for the Journal, she can be found reading true crime novels, going on long walks around the city, and listening to music in quaint coffee shops. After college, Kamdyn hopes to go into investigative journalism.
