Jack & Jack takes long-time fans back ‘Home’

Cassidy Blaha, Journal ContributorApril 9, 2024
The+duo+shared+the+stage+in+front+of+a+packed+crowd+at+Brighten+Music+Hall+March+24.
Cassidy Blaha
The duo shared the stage in front of a packed crowd at Brighten Music Hall March 24.

Music duo Jack & Jack, comprised of Jack Gilinsky and Jack Johnson, performed their new album, “Home,” at Brighton Music Hall March 24.

The sold-out venue was packed with fans spanning a variety of ages, reflecting the duo’s 10-year music career.

Opening act Sammy Wilk came out at 8 p.m. to sing his original songs, including “Best Friend.” While met with applause and adoration, his music was not well-known by the majority of fans, leading to a lot of awkward banter within the crowd. Wilk was joined on stage by rapper SK8, both of whom are known to be frequent collaborators with the main act.

After taking a break from releasing songs and performing, Jack & Jack took to the Boston stage for the first time in nearly five years. At 9 p.m., the duo opened up with the first track from the new album, “Thought I Was Dead,” before taking time to address the sea of screaming fans.

Gilinsky, the main singer of the pair, entered the stage alone to perform his verses in the spotlight. Johnson, the rapper, walked out soon after, making his way to the keyboard.

While an untraditional way for artists to start a show, this gave each member their own chance to stand out and build anticipation. Beginning the show with a slower, more monotonous song contributed to building up the energy their concerts are known to bring.

Jack & Jack repeatedly brought attention to how loud the Boston crowd was, claiming that this is always one of their favorite cities to visit on tour.

Johnson was celebrating his 28th birthday that night and was shown love through two separate performances of “Happy Birthday” from the crowd —one unprompted— and the other which was accompanied by a cake, candles and all of his touring friends on stage. The celebration shared with fans made the night more special, and the energy even higher.

The duo proceeded to test long-standing fans by performing a large mash-up of all of their biggest hits from earlier years including fan favorites like “Groove,” “Wild Life” and “California,” all of which are treasured for their fun and carefree beats and lyrics. These songs span from 2014-2015, back when the pair gained a popular following on the app Vine.

The contrast between songs on the album “Home” with songs from their older albums reflected a mature shift in their music careers; with a successful first album back into the public eye.

The pair’s stage presence and evident appreciation for their fans created a fun and memorable night. While the performance only lasted around an hour and a half, the setlist covered 27 original songs, ensuring that both old and new fans could hear their favorites live.

It is apparent that Jack & Jack are still grateful for how they got their start, but are no longer two teenage boys trying to go viral.

Jack & Jack’s tour will end May 17 in San Diego.
